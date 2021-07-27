First Eagle Comments on Alibaba

The stock of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba ( BABA, Financial) traded lower during the second quarter. Though its core business remains strong—it reported organic revenue growth of 32% for the fiscal year ended March 20218—Alibaba faced a headwind in the form of an increasingly aggressive Chinese regulatory framework. Charged by officials with abusing its dominant market position, in April Alibaba was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine (the equivalent of less than 1% of its market cap). Increased scrutiny has weighed on a number of the country’s tech heavyweights, many of which have also faced fines and other measures.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Fund of America's second-quarter 2021 commentary.