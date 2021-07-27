First Eagle Comments on HCA Healthcare

Shares of HCA Healthcare ( HCA, Financial)—a Nashville-based owner and oper-ator of hospitals and other health care facilities—nearly matched the pace of the S&P 500 Index in the second quarter, and the company has been a very strong performer off the March 2020 market bottom. HCA’s results in its most recent reporting period were solid, marked by year-over-year growth in revenue, net income and EBITDA; though facility admissions and emergency room visits were down in the quarter, financials were buoyed by increases in patient acuity and a more favorable payer mix.

From First Eagle Investment (Trades, Portfolio) Fund of America's second-quarter 2021 commentary.