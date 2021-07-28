sTraffic Chooses BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety for Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC)

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

sTraffic Chooses BlackBerry QNX OS for Safety for Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC)

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

The pre-certified QNX OS for Safety enables sTraffic to meet stringent safety standards and efficiently achieve target performance

PR Newswire

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021

WATERLOO, Ontario and SEOUL, South Korea, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced that its QNX® OS for Safety will be deployed in sTraffic's Communications-based Train Control System (CBTC). sTraffic is South Korea's leading fit-for-purpose, solution developer for transportation infrastructure systems.

BlackBerry_Logo.jpg

Trusted by devices where reliability and safety are critical, QNX OS for Safety has been adopted across multiple industries including rail transportation, industrial controls, automotive and aerospace. QNX OS for Safety is embedded with software solutions certified to ISO 26262 ASIL D and IEC 61508 SIL3. The pre-certified software solutions will enable sTraffic to develop systems that meet the most stringent safety certifications and standards including IEC 62279: 2015, a railway functional safety standard.

"sTraffic is a company recognized for developing cutting-edge solutions for Korea's railroad and transportation systems. We are confident that the mission critical attributes of the QNX OS for Safety and QNX Professional Services will fully support sTraffic in developing a safe, secure and reliable railway protection system that also then paves the way to advance Korea's advanced train control systems market," said Dhiraj Handa, VP, Asia Pacific region at BlackBerry.

"Both BlackBerry and its QNX OS for Safety have an unparalleled reputation and proven safety pedigree. Thanks to the company's broad portfolio of pre-certified solutions we'll be able to cost-effectively and efficiently build systems that fulfill our customers' needs and meet the target performance. We're planning to use QNX OS for Safety as a foundational platform for the KORAIL Korea Train Control System – Metro (KTCS-M) for unmanned train operation," said KH.KIM, project manager of sTraffic.

BlackBerry QNX works closely with its rail partners to deliver the expertise and technologies needed to develop safe, secure mission critical systems that need to be supported over long product life cycles. The company provides time-tested and trusted foundation software, which includes a deterministic microkernel real-time operating system (RTOS) and a hypervisor, and their safety-certified variants, along with other safety-certified products such as QNX Black Channel Communications Technology, middleware, and cybersecurity solutions, all purpose-built for embedded systems.

For more information on BlackBerry QNX products and solutions for the rail transportation industry, please visit BlackBerry.QNX.com.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY, EMBLEM Design and QNX are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, used under license, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

About sTraffic
sTraffic Co.,Ltd. is engaged in providing of transportation infrastructure system solutions. The company also offers road transportation systems, including intelligent transportation systems, toll fare collection systems, multi-lane free flow systems, and bus information management systems; and railroad transportation systems comprising train control systems and among others. sTraffic Co.,Ltd. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Seongnam, South Korea.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
[email protected]

sTraffic Media Relations
+82. 70. 5180. 0955
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF53381&sd=2021-07-27 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/straffic-chooses-blackberry-qnx-os-for-safety-for-communications-based-train-control-system-cbtc-301340943.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF53381&Transmission_Id=202107272000PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF53381&DateId=20210727
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment