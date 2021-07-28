Logo
Adaptimmune to Report Q2 2021 Financial Results and Business Update on Monday, August 9, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PHILADELPHIA and OXFORDSHIRE, United Kingdom, July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (

ADAP, Financial), a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer, will report financial results and provide a business update for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the US markets close on Monday, August 9, 2021. Following the announcement, the Company will host a live teleconference and webcast at 4:30 p.m. EDT (9:30 p.m. BST) that same day (details below).

The press release will be available in the investor section of Adaptimmune’s corporate website at www.adaptimmune.com. A live webcast of the conference call and replay can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3zFas59.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial (833) 652-5917 (U.S. or Canada) or +1 (430) 775-1624 (International). After placing the call, please ask to be joined into the Adaptimmune conference call and provide the confirmation code (7867634).

About Adaptimmune
Adaptimmune is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products for people with cancer. The Company’s unique SPEAR (Specific Peptide Enhanced Affinity Receptor) T-cell platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer across multiple solid tumors.

Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (PSLRA). These forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, and include, without limitation: the success, cost and timing of our product development activities and clinical trials and our ability to successfully advance our TCR therapeutic candidates through the regulatory and commercialization processes. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to our business in general, we refer you to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 6, 2021, and our other SEC filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made and we do not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

Adaptimmune Contacts:

Media Relations:

Sébastien Desprez — VP, Communications and Investor Relations
T: +44 1235 430 583
M: +44 7718 453 176
[email protected]

Investor Relations:

Juli P. Miller, Ph.D. — Senior Director, Investor Relations
T: +1 215 825 9310
M: +1 215 460 8920
[email protected]

