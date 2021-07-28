Logo
Xiaobai Maimai Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, July 28, 2021

BEIJING, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc. ("Xiaobai Maimai", the "Company", or "we"), a social e-commerce platform in China, today announced that it filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on July 28, 2021. The annual report on Form 20-F, which contains its audited financial statements, can be accessed on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov as well as via the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.xiaobaimaimai.com.

The Company will provide a hard copy of its annual report containing the audited consolidated financial statements, free of charge, to its shareholders upon request. Requests should be directed to the Company's IR Department via email at [email protected].

About Xiaobai Maimai Inc.

Xiaobai Maimai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX), formerly known as Hexindai Inc., ("Xiaobai Maimai" or the "Company"), is a social e-commerce platform based in Beijing, China. The Company collaborates with domestic e-commerce platforms and offers users a wide selection of high-quality and affordable products on its social e-commerce platform. Leveraging its cooperation with mainstream e-commerce platforms and online service marketplaces, the Company continues to generate fast growth for the business by identifying and introducing cost-efficient products through its data analytics algorithm and operating system, and attracts users to its platform with excellent customer service.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "potential," "continue," "ongoing," "targets," "guidance" and similar statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Any statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements that involve factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, but not limited to the following: the Company's goals, strategies and expansion plans; its future business development, financial condition and results of operations; its ability to attract and retain new users and to increase revenues generated from repeat users; its expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; its relationships and cooperation with e-commerce platforms and services marketplaces; trends and competition in China's e-commerce market; the expected growth of the Chinese e-commerce market; Chinese governmental policies relating to the Company's corporate structure and the e-commerce industry; and general economic conditions in China. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement is current as of the date of this announcement, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

For more information, please visit ir.xiaobaimaimai.com

For investor inquiries, please contact:

The Company

Investor Relations
Ms. Zenabo Ma
Email: [email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-10- 5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Mr. Tip Fleming
Phone: +1-917-412-3333
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN57000&sd=2021-07-28 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/xiaobai-maimai-files-annual-report-on-form-20-f-for-fiscal-year-2021-301343205.html

SOURCE Xiaobai Maimai Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN57000&Transmission_Id=202107280851PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN57000&DateId=20210728
