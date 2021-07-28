Logo
Blue Prism Partners with Alteryx to Drive Faster, More Reliable Data Analytics

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

New best of breed joint solution seamlessly integrates analytics automation and robotic process automation to drive faster processes and better business outcomes

PR Newswire

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas and IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2021

LONDON and AUSTIN, Texas and IRVINE, Calif., July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Prism® (AIM: PRSM), a global pioneer and market leader in intelligent automation and Alteryx, Inc., (NYSE: AYX) the analytics automation company, today announced their premier Blue Prism Technology Alliance Partnership (TAP). Using these technologies jointly will enable customers to automate data driven processes at scale, giving them critical data and insights needed to make smarter decisions, faster.

Alteryx_Blue_Prism.jpg

The companies also introduced a bi-directional integration between platforms. Blue Prism developers can include an Alteryx analytic process within their RPA driven processes via the Alteryx Visual Business Object (VBO) for Blue Prism Process Studio, adding robust analytic and machine learning intelligence to their digital workers' actions. The Alteryx VBO for Blue Prism Process Studio is available on the Blue Prism Digital Exchange. In addition, the Blue Prism Connector for Alteryx Designer empowers data analysts and data scientists to trigger digital workers within their Alteryx analytic workflows, enabling retrieval of data and delivery of outcomes to systems across the enterprise. The Blue Prism Connector for Alteryx Designer is available on the Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Leveraging Alteryx and Blue Prism jointly creates an end-to-end, analytics, data science, and business process automation solution that enables organizations to create and derive value from all data – whether structured or unstructured, no matter where it resides.

"This joint solution empowers our customers to accelerate digital transformation and compete more effectively. We are proud to partner with Alteryx to help enterprise leaders, automators, and data workers achieve breakthrough results through combining our Blue Prism enterprise-scale automation solution with Alteryx's innovative no-code analytics platform," said Patrick Finn, president & general manager, Americas, Blue Prism.

A large U.S. fast food restaurant chain uses the Alteryx/Blue Prism joint solution to reduce time spent processing tax data. The company's 1099-K prep time has been reduced from 10 hours to 10 seconds. Blue Prism works at both ends – mining data across the business for the Alteryx analytic automation and then picking up the heavy lifting of administrative tasks such as emailing out results and updates to stakeholders. The company uses the time and resources saved to then investigate the results of the data analysis to look for business opportunities, focusing on its overarching business goals such as improving customer engagement and increasing revenue.

The Alteryx platform automates every step of analytics, including data preparation, blending, reporting, predictive analytics and data science. But the extraction or input of data from hard-to-reach legacy applications or applications without an API is a manual and laborious task. Blue Prism's native integration with Alteryx gives customers full interoperability between platforms to facilitate this process, giving organizations clear access to important data from across the business. Working seamlessly together, the solution provides customers the ability to aggregate, enrich and analyze data from anywhere, driving end-to-end process orchestration across all data and operational procedures within the enterprise.

"Alteryx analytics automation embeds intelligent decisioning and powers your people to deliver faster, better business outcomes", said Nitin Brahmankar, global vice president, ISV & ecosystem partnerships, Alteryx."Pairing Alteryx with Blue Prism's intelligent automation improves the quality of data extracted, enabling customers to use data automation across the entire enterprise, facilitating smarter and faster decisions. This is critical for future-focused businesses that want to remain agile, productive and competitive."

Notes to editors:

About Blue Prism
Blue Prism is a global leader in enterprise robotic process automation (RPA) and intelligent automation, transforming the way work is done. We have over 2,000 customers in over 170 countries and 70 industry verticals, 30% in the Forbes Global 2,000, creating value with new ways of working by unlocking efficiencies and returning millions of hours of work back into their businesses. Our enterprise digital robots offer high-scale automation that is secure, smart, accessible to all, enabling centrally managed human and digital workforces of the future and freeing up humans to re-imagine work. To learn more visit www.blueprism.com and follow us on Twitter @blue_prism and on LinkedIn.

About Alteryx
As a leader in analytic process automation (APA), Alteryx unifies analytics, data science and business process automation in one, end-to-end platform to accelerate digital transformation. Organizations of all sizes, all over the world, rely on the Alteryx Analytic Process Automation Platform to deliver high-impact business outcomes and the rapid upskilling of their modern workforce. For more information visit www.alteryx.com.

© 2021 Blue Prism Limited. "Blue Prism", the "Blue Prism" logo and Prism device are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Blue Prism Limited and its affiliates. All Rights Reserved. 

favicon.png?sn=DA57190&sd=2021-07-28 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blue-prism-partners-with-alteryx-to-drive-faster-more-reliable-data-analytics-301343070.html

SOURCE Blue Prism

rt.gif?NewsItemId=DA57190&Transmission_Id=202107280856PR_NEWS_USPR_____DA57190&DateId=20210728
