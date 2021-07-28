PagerDuty "State of Digital Operations" Report Underscores Business and Human Costs of Pandemic

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

PagerDuty "State of Digital Operations" Report Underscores Business and Human Costs of Pandemic

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

PagerDuty (

NYSE:PD, Financial), a global leader in digital operations management, today released findings from its inaugural %26ldquo%3BState+of+Digital+Operations%26rdquo%3B+report, presenting an aggregated view of data from its customer base of over 16,000 companies and 700,000 users. The report sheds light onto the volume of real-time work during the pandemic, the increasing burden on technical teams, and direct correlation between this new load and employee turnover.

“Today, digital operations are a core business strategy. That means more complex systems, more rapid rates of change, and more pressure on the teams tasked with keeping those operations running smoothly,” said Sean Scott, Chief Product Officer at PagerDuty. “Digital operations maturity is the difference between preventing an incident before it begins, and losing customers because it takes too long to remediate an issue. With this report, PagerDuty is sharing our unique insights on how the right practices can help organizations unburden their teams and bring order and intelligence to operations management.”

As companies accelerate their digital efforts, they are embracing modern tech stacks and they must take into account the resulting volume of real-time work and the increasing burden placed on technical teams. The data shows users who were frequently involved in fixing problems off hours were also more likely to quit.

Key takeaways from the PagerDuty 2021 State of Digital Operations report include:

  • Human Factors
    • Over a third of PagerDuty users worked less consistent hours in 2020, the equivalent of two extra hours per day, totalling an extra 12 weeks of work
    • Users experienced 9% more off-hour interruptions (6PM-10PM) and a 7% lift in holiday/weekend interruptions
    • “Burned Out” responders (top 10% of users who are interrupted) have 19 non-working hour interruptions a month - 10x more than that of the median responder
    • Each incident requires an average of 1.2 responders and takes 126 minutes to resolve
  • Business & Industry Impact
    • A 19% year-over-year growth in critical incidents from 2019 to 2020; companies with less than $10 million in revenue saw the highest increase in critical incidents (16%)
    • The Travel & Hospitality and Telecom industries had the greatest YoY lift in critical incident volume (20%), while the Media & Entertainment category was flat
    • Companies experienced an average of 105 critical incidents per month
  • Operational Health
    • Looking at companies over a five-year span, incident acknowledgment time has steadily decreased, despite the increase in incident volume; large companies succeed in reducing incident acknowledgement time from six minutes to under four minutes
    • ChatOps (e.g., Slack and Microsoft Teams) adoption increased 22%, filling the void of in-person interactions that resulted from remote work environments

PagerDuty will publish the “State of Digital Operations” report annually, with regular updates to the aggregate topline metrics shared on the microsite. The report includes data on noise reduction, incident response, time to resolution, and the impact this has on overall business performance, operational health, and all employees as the world revolves around digital services. For more information please download a copy of the report here.

Methodology

To generate this report, this proprietary data was pulled from PagerDuty’s platform-wide database of 16,000 customers and 700,000 users from January 2019 to April 2021.

About PagerDuty, Inc.

PagerDuty%2C+Inc. (

NYSE:PD, Financial) is a leader in digital operations management. In an always-on world, organizations of all sizes trust PagerDuty to help them deliver a perfect digital experience to their customers, every time. Teams use PagerDuty to identify issues and opportunities in real time and bring together the right people to fix problems faster and prevent them in the future. Notable customers include GE, Cisco, Genentech, Electronic Arts, Cox Automotive, Netflix, Shopify, Zoom, DoorDash, Lululemon and more. To learn more and try PagerDuty for free, visit www.pagerduty.com. Follow our blog and connect with us on Twitter,+LinkedIn,+YouTube and+Facebook.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210728005070r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210728005070/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment