CareCloud's Business Intelligence Platform Key in Assisting Providers Identify Revenue-Generating Opportunities

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

CareCloud's Business Intelligence Platform Key in Assisting Providers Identify Revenue-Generating Opportunities

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image

CareCloud’s PrecisionBI (PBI) solution experiences client growth of 20% as providers discover revenue-saving potential of healthcare analytic tools.

SOMERSET, N.J., July 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. ( MTBC) ( MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, is proud to announce that its leading healthcare analytics and business intelligence platform, PrecisionBI (PBI), has proven to be an indispensable solution for practices looking to consolidate, manage and leverage their financial, clinical, and business data across their enterprise.

PrecisionBI is a leading healthcare analytics and business intelligence platform that enables practices to make better financial, clinical, and operational decisions. Despite economic setbacks caused by the pandemic, medical practices and hospital systems are finding that taking control of their data is vital to closing care gaps, identifying revenue opportunities, improving margins, and adjusting workflow inefficiencies that may exist in their organizations.

“PBI has empowered us with the data we need to remind payers of correct reimbursement terms, giving us the ability to quickly recover lost revenue,” said Jenna Coffman, Healthcare Business Analyst, Primary Care Partners. “Like so many providers, telehealth has become a critical part of our patient care, and PBI has helped us keep track of our telehealth appointments by provider, giving us a clear view of reimbursement trends and payment gaps.”

During the height of the pandemic, PrecisionBI experienced a client growth of nearly 20%, and added major organizations such as Piedmont Healthcare, Starling Physicians, and Premier Medical Associates to its client roster. Many clients are using PBI to plan ahead and explore new revenue opportunities.

“PBI is helping us prepare for the future,” added Coffman. “We are using our usage reports, powered by PBI, to predict what telehealth volume and what E&M codes we should plan for on-going.”

In a year where the healthcare industry experienced sweeping changes due to COVID-19, CareCloud’s PrecisionBI solution has experienced an impressive client retention rate of roughly 95%.

“This is a testament to our platform’s unique ability to give clients true visibility across the entirety of their organization,” said Stephen Snyder, Chief Strategy Officer, CareCloud. “We help our clients identify revenue-generating trends and opportunities while pinpointing areas for cost-savings, something that is becoming increasingly paramount in today’s highly complex and competitive healthcare environment.”

Click here to learn more about CareCloud’s PrecisionBI.

About CareCloud
CareCloud ( MTBC) ( MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:
Bill Korn
Chief Financial Officer
CareCloud
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Matt Kreps
Managing Director
Darrow Associates Investor Relations
[email protected]

Media Inquiries:
Kaitlyn Mode
Corporate Communications Manager
CareCloud
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4ODI1NyM0MzE5MDQ5IzIwMjY2MTg=
3c9d7b82-bbd4-46ac-aab0-645f4b75661f
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment