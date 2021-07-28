Nexters Officially Releases Chibi Island, a New Farm and Adventure Mobile Game, After Successful Soft Launch

Players are welcome to land and explore the new farm and adventure game, Chibi Island, available on iOS and Google+Platform. The official launch brings with it a fully-featured version of Chibi Island updated with new Match3 play as well as daily quests, and new in-game themes including Wild West and ancient China. These new additions help Chibi Island players enjoy months of gameplay.

The title is developed and published by Nexters, an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players, and is expected to finalize a business combination with Kismet Acquisition One Corp (Nasdaq: KSMT, KSMTU, KSMTW) by the end of Q3 2021.

Chibi Island has been in live testing since it had a “soft launch” in December 2020 with a limited set of features and content. It has been continuously updated since then with improvements to the game coming via player feedback and analysis of internal game performance metrics. To date, Chibi Island's metrics have exceeded its creators' expectations, with data collected between January and April of 2021 showing the game doubling the retention and average play session benchmarks set by Hero Wars, Nexters’ most successful game.

Chibi Island succeeds Island Experiment, a casual farm game first launched on social media channels back in 2014, with nearly 30 million installs to date. Despite the significant player base, the Nexters development team saw a need for a major overhaul to the game to grow the title’s popularity. The new vision was based on a much deeper, more engaging storyline and additional game mechanics. After extensive analysis, the team came to the decision to realize the new concept as an entirely new game.

Chibi Island inherits the visual style and main heroes from Island Experiment. Now, our heroes will explore the island to unleash the mystery of the Pyramid with more diversity in gameplay and a more transparent in-game economy for improved farm management. But the key upgrade is the completely new approach to storytelling. It is a much deeper narrative with several engaging plotlines that come together in the big finale, and additional care has been taken to better develop the characters of the game. There is also a stronger mutual integration between the story and gameplay.

The launch extends an exciting month for Nexters, which recently announced in relation to its SPAC merger deal that it secured $50 million of PIPE investments from Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital, which when paired with $50 million from Kismet Sponsor Limited, meets the minimum cash condition required under the business combination agreement. The SPAC merger deal is now expected to close by the end of Q3, 2021.

About Nexters

Nexters is an international game development company which strives to introduce the joy of core gaming experiences to casual players. Thanks to such hit games like Hero Wars, Throne Rush, and others the company reached over 200 million installs worldwide and became one of the top five independent mobile game companies in Europe. Headquartered in Cyprus, Nexters is built upon a team of 500+ inspired game developers. Please find more information about Nexters at: https%3A%2F%2Fnexters.com and follow Nexters on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About SPAC deal between Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One

On February 1, Nexters and Kismet Acquisition One Corp (“Kismet”) announced entered into a definitive business combination agreement that is expected to result in Nexters becoming a publicly-listed company on Nasdaq. The transaction, which placed Nexters at an enterprise value of $1.9 billion, will be funded by approximately $250 million of cash held in trust by Kismet, subject to potential redemptions, as well as the additional $50 million investment by the SPAC Sponsor, Kismet Sponsor Limited, and $50 million in the aggregate from PIPE investors Mubadala Investment Company and VPE Capital. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Q3 2021. Please find more information about this business combination at: https%3A%2F%2Fnexters.com%2Finvestors_content.

