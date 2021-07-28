Logo
Gagnon Securities Llc Buys CM Life Sciences II Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Sells , Talend SA, General Finance Corp

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 28, 2021
Article's Main Image
New York, NY, based Investment company Gagnon Securities Llc (Current Portfolio) buys CM Life Sciences II Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Quidel Corp, Yext Inc, sells , Talend SA, General Finance Corp, Qumu Corp, Celcuity Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Gagnon Securities Llc. As of 2021Q2, Gagnon Securities Llc owns 107 stocks with a total value of $692 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/gagnon+securities+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC
  1. CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 761,740 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
  2. Air Lease Corp (AL) - 888,002 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
  3. Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 400,630 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
  4. Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 485,852 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
  5. Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 499,333 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
New Purchase: CM Life Sciences II Inc (CMIIU)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 761,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Opsens Inc (OPSSF)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Opsens Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,206,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)

Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,236,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 80.40%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 187,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 349.17%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Yext Inc by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,130,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 655,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)

Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,131,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: (GFN)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.

Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.

Sold Out: General Finance Corp (GFNCP.PFD)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in General Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $101.18 and $105.88, with an estimated average price of $102.26.

Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.

Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.

Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)

Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65.



Here is the complete portfolio of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC. Also check out:

1. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. GAGNON SECURITIES LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that GAGNON SECURITIES LLC keeps buying
