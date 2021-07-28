Gagnon Securities Llc Buys CM Life Sciences II Inc, Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc, iRobot Corp, Sells , Talend SA, General Finance Corp

- New Purchases: CMIIU, OPSSF, MRVL, EQC, CMLF, MNR, SAIL, AETUF,
- Added Positions: LL, IRBT, QDEL, YEXT, SCWX, ETWO, PCRX, EVBG, BL, TFFP, NVGS, PETS, PROF, TTOO, TLMD, NEX, ZUO, TPR, GDRX, RDHL, PRLB, GNRC, URG, SRUUF, ET, BPRMF, CAKE, CLB, GNTX, HP, VIAV, NCSM, JW.A, NTDOY, RES, RRC, VG, PYPL, ETSY, DNN, ZEN, DLNG, CHGG, OCDGF,
- Reduced Positions: CDNA, QUMU, AMRC, CELC, ONTO, T, SLG, BLFS, DVN, EOG, BFLY, DRRX, NVDA, CESDF,
- Sold Out: GFN, TLND, GFNCP.PFD, 9MW, PLTR, MODN, SVRGF,
These are the top 5 holdings of GAGNON SECURITIES LLC
- CareDx Inc (CDNA) - 761,740 shares, 10.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.02%
- Air Lease Corp (AL) - 888,002 shares, 5.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.06%
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 400,630 shares, 5.02% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.77%
- Ameresco Inc (AMRC) - 485,852 shares, 4.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.44%
- Pacira BioSciences Inc (PCRX) - 499,333 shares, 4.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.78%
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences II Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.4 and $14.46, with an estimated average price of $13.31. The stock is now traded at around $11.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 761,193 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Opsens Inc (OPSSF)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Opsens Inc. The purchase prices were between $1.35 and $1.97, with an estimated average price of $1.63. The stock is now traded at around $1.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 2,206,071 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Marvell Technology Inc (MRVL)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $58.76, with an estimated average price of $48.88. The stock is now traded at around $58.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 18,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Equity Commonwealth (EQC)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Equity Commonwealth. The purchase prices were between $26.2 and $28.95, with an estimated average price of $27.82. The stock is now traded at around $26.625000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 20,311 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: CM Life Sciences Inc (CMLF)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in CM Life Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.75 and $16.75, with an estimated average price of $13.09. The stock is now traded at around $11.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 38,117 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp (MNR)
Gagnon Securities Llc initiated holding in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. The purchase prices were between $17.69 and $19.65, with an estimated average price of $18.75. The stock is now traded at around $18.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 22,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (LL)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc by 54.59%. The purchase prices were between $20.38 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $23.6. The stock is now traded at around $19.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.33%. The holding were 1,236,207 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in iRobot Corp by 80.40%. The purchase prices were between $92.19 and $123.86, with an estimated average price of $103.05. The stock is now traded at around $88.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 187,042 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Quidel Corp (QDEL)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Quidel Corp by 349.17%. The purchase prices were between $104.07 and $132.21, with an estimated average price of $118.06. The stock is now traded at around $141.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 73,753 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Yext Inc (YEXT)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in Yext Inc by 56.85%. The purchase prices were between $12.18 and $15.14, with an estimated average price of $13.95. The stock is now traded at around $13.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 1,130,346 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SecureWorks Corp (SCWX)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in SecureWorks Corp by 37.42%. The purchase prices were between $13.01 and $21.92, with an estimated average price of $15.48. The stock is now traded at around $21.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 655,144 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: E2open Parent Holdings Inc (ETWO)
Gagnon Securities Llc added to a holding in E2open Parent Holdings Inc by 28.84%. The purchase prices were between $9.57 and $14, with an estimated average price of $11.48. The stock is now traded at around $10.395000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.42%. The holding were 1,131,995 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: (GFN)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $11.6 and $19.01, with an estimated average price of $16.89.Sold Out: Talend SA (TLND)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Talend SA. The sale prices were between $63.64 and $65.6, with an estimated average price of $64.71.Sold Out: General Finance Corp (GFNCP.PFD)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in General Finance Corp. The sale prices were between $101.18 and $105.88, with an estimated average price of $102.26.Sold Out: Marvell Technology Inc (9MW)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Marvell Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $34 and $48.95, with an estimated average price of $40.29.Sold Out: Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Palantir Technologies Inc. The sale prices were between $18.37 and $27.38, with an estimated average price of $23.13.Sold Out: Model N Inc (MODN)
Gagnon Securities Llc sold out a holding in Model N Inc. The sale prices were between $32.95 and $42.06, with an estimated average price of $36.65.
