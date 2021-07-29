Splash Beverage Group CEO Discusses Revenue Drivers in Audio Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, Texas, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmallCapVoice.com Inc. (“SCV”) announces the availability of a new interview with Robert Nistico, chairman and CEO of Splash Beverage Group Inc. ( American: SBEV) (the "Company"), a portfolio company of leading beverage brands. The interview discusses the Company's vibrant business strategy, industry trends and metrics that support its recent financial guidance.



Splash Beverage operates in the non-alcoholic and alcoholic segments of the lucrative beverage industry, where its structure as a portfolio company hedges against certain operational risks and allows for diversified branding. Speaking with SCV's Stuart Smith, Nistico, describes the Company’s business model and growth strategy, starting with its first acquisition of Copa Di Vino, a leading producer of premium wine.

“We have taken that well-known brand and re-energized it … that’s been a key acquisition for us, strategically,” Nistico says, highlighting subsequent acquisitions and industry trends that add value to the brands selected for the Splash Beverage portfolio. “Acquisitions are a big part of our ongoing strategy to build our portfolio, but also to gain ground on revenue.”

Corporate success is commensurate with qualified leadership, and Splash Beverage is well-stacked. The Company has a highly experienced management team, a strong board of directors, and roster of professionals that are rich in industry relationships, nutrition, marketing and other relevant specialties. Nistico gives an overview of his team, along with its strategies for the first half of 2021 and operational goals set for the remainder of the year.

The months of October, November and December (OND) are a crucial season for beverage business, explains Nistico, and on average represent 40% of sales volume. The Company recently issued guidance for increases in current Q3, upcoming Q4 and fiscal FY 2021 revenues at $4.14 million, $5.78 million, and $15.97 million, respectively, as it moves forward with specific revenue drivers.

“We’re just really hitting TapouT [brand] hard right now,” he says. “You’ll start to see an acceleration of that product naturally, and throughout our Budweiser network. Really, spirits and wine, which really dominate our portfolio, will accelerate. And as I hinted before, acquisition is a large part of our overall growth strategy, so we’ll see what that subject has to offer to us in the near future.”

The full interview can be heard at: https://www.smallcapvoice.com/interview-splash-beverage-sbev

About Splash Beverage Group, Inc.:

Splash Beverage Group specializes in manufacturing, distribution, sales & marketing of various beverages across multiple channels. SBEV operates in both the non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage segments which they believe leverages efficiencies and dilutes risk. SBEV believes its business model is unique as it ONLY develops/accelerates brands it perceives to have highly visible pre-existing brand awareness or pure category innovation.

