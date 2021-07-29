Logo
Genpact Joins Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution Ecosystem; Publishes Ready for Guidewire Integration to Enable Easy Access to Claims Handling Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently, today announced that Genpact (NYSE: G), a firm focused on delivering digital transformation, including deep expertise in claims processing, has joined Guidewire PartnerConnect as a Solution partner. The companies also announced that Genpact’s new Ready for Guidewire validated add-on is now available to insurers in the Guidewire+Marketplace.

Genpact transforms business processes using digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations supporting the insurance industry. The firm serves as a transformation partner for insurers globally; its solutions encompass the entire claims lifecycle to drive strategic business impact, providing positive claims experiences for policyholders and cost-effective claims handling with reduced cycle times.

Genpact’s Ready for Guidewire add-on connects ClaimCenter users to Genpact Claims Manager for digital inspection and adjudication services. Genpact’s technology enables virtual inspections, self-service inspections, and a full suite of field services including managed repairs.

With Genpact’s add-on for Claims Services, insurers can:

  • Instantly and automatically create and assign claims to Genpact for claims servicing;
  • Quickly access claim status updates directly within ClaimCenter;
  • Easily send and receive notes and documents relevant to the claim to and from Genpact; and
  • Increase customer satisfaction by reducing claims cycle times and freeing up claims professionals to focus on the overall claims process and policyholder experience.

“In a digital-first world, insurers are under increasing pressure to provide faster service, speeding claims, and tailoring the experience to where, when, and how customers want and need it,” said Sameer Dewan, global business leader, Insurance, Genpact. “The combination of Guidewire’s industry-leading claims management system, ClaimCenter, and Genpact’s end-to-end, flexible claims solutions brings together two leaders with deep expertise in insurance and business transformation to help our joint clients reimagine their claims processes and improve experience for both their agents and policyholders.”

“We welcome Genpact as our latest Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partner and are pleased to offer our shared customers access to its Ready for Guidewire add-on,” said Neil Betteridge, vice president, Strategy, Guidewire Software. “Policyholders have begun to expect digital claims inspection options from insurers. With Genpact’s claims solutions delivered seamlessly through Guidewire, our shared customers can easily offer these options to their claimants, while also improving their claims processing efficiency.”

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients, guided by our experience reinventing processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work – because+transformation+happens+here.

Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Guidewire PartnerConnect ecosystem and Ready for Guidewire

Guidewire PartnerConnect Solution partners provide software, technology, and data solutions as well as insurance support services. Our Solution partners help drive business value and innovation for insurers by developing and delivering integrations, extensions, apps, and other complementary solutions for Guidewire products. All of our Ready for Guidewire partner solutions are validated for security, quality, and compatibility with Guidewire, and can be found on the+Guidewire+Marketplace.

For more information about Guidewire PartnerConnect, please visit+http%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Fpartners

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 400 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: %40Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.guidewire.com%2Flegal-notices.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210729005088/en/

