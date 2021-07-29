VMware #1 in Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration for Fourth Consecutive Year by Global Analyst Firm

VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW) today announced that leading analyst firm IDC ranked VMware No. 1 by market share in the worldwide IT automation and configuration management (ITACM) software market (1) for 2020. As the industry requirements for IT automation and configuration management software shift to optimize applications and infrastructure supporting digital and customer-facing applications in dynamic environments, VMware is committed to supporting customers through this transition.

“The past year has demonstrated that companies that had the software agility to respond to the rapidly changing market and business needs were primed to succeed,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, senior vice president and general manager, Cloud Management Business Unit, VMware. “VMware continues to invest in multi-cloud automation and management solutions that provide customers with the software agility to dynamically adapt their application and cloud stacks to meet their changing needs.”

The leader in IT Automation and Configuration Management

The IDC report, “Worldwide IT Automation and Configuration Management Software Market Shares, 2020: Moderate Growth Amid Pandemic Disruption,” analyzed revenue and growth rate for the total market in calendar 2020, as well as revenues, market shares and growth rates of the leading vendors. According to the report, the market grew to $8 billion in calendar 2020, a 6.2% growth from calendar 2019.

The IDC report emphasizes VMware’s continued “focus on its management portfolio, spreading R&D investments across core management suites (vRealize Suite and vCloud Suite) that can enable a lower TCO for its franchise products across datacenter, desktop, networking, security, telecom, and storage products.” The report further states that in calendar 2020, “The move to add more SaaS delivery solution options across the Cloud Management Business Unit has also been well received by customers.”

