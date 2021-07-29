Logo
Fortinet Unveils the Industry's First High Performance Next-Generation Firewall with Integrated Zero Trust Network Access and Ransomware Protection to Secure Hybrid Data Centers

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

FortiGate 3500F Offers Unparalleled Performance with Highest Security Compute Rating of 6x Performance Over the Industry Average and Protection Against the Growing Threat Landscape

SUNNYVALE, Calif., July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet
“Adding to our industry-leading NGFW portfolio, FortiGate 3500F offers high performance and integrated networking and security at hyperscale for hybrid data centers. With the FortiGate 3500F, Fortinet is the only vendor that natively integrates access proxy capabilities in its NGFWs to turn on zero trust network access. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F further enables organizations to protect against evolving threats and rising ransomware attacks, delivering the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors - including TLS1.3 - to deliver consistent end-to-end security.”

News Summary
Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the FortiGate 3500F Next-Generation Firewall (NGFW) to protect organizations with hybrid data centers against the ever-growing threat landscape and ransomware attacks. FortiGate 3500F offers some of the industry’s highest performance numbers, including TLS1.3, with automated threat protection post decryption. Additionally, FortiGate 3500F is built with zero trust network access (ZTNA) capabilities, further delivering consistent security and seamless user experience to any user at any location with its security-driven networking approach.

Evolving Threat Landscape Poses Security Risks Across Hybrid Data Centers
With the shift to work from anywhere, organizations are adopting hybrid data centers to increase operational agility by deploying some resources across multiple clouds while keeping other business critical applications and data in on-premises data centers for compliance and control. As the data center infrastructure becomes more distributed, however, the attack surface expands and more blind spots emerge, reducing visibility and increasing the potential for breaches and attacks. It’s critical for organizations to inspect encrypted flows to detect all type of attacks, especially malware that hides in secure channels, to prevent ransomware and the disruption of command and control attacks from stealing customer and corporate data.

Organizations also need a strategy to manage excessive implicit trust and provide inspection into the growing volume of encrypted traffic which is increasingly used by cyber adversaries to mask malicious traffic. Otherwise, organizations struggle to securely grow and accelerate digital transformation as their traditional security strategy and solutions can’t keep up with escalating business demands.

Securing Users, Data and Applications Everywhere
To address these challenges, FortiGate 3500F NGFW helps organizations ensure business continuity and advanced security for hybrid data centers. With the industry’s highest Security Compute Rating (SCR) of 6x IPsec, FortiGate 3500F NGFW secures the data center edge, core and interconnect by providing ultra-fast secure data center to data center paths to build disaster recovery sites. It also enables organizations to secure data center to cloud paths for cloud on-ramps with full compliance and controls. Other key highlights of the FortiGate 3500F include:

  • FortiGuard Security Services and Fortinet ASIC SPUs enable hyperscale protection for ransomware and advanced threats: FortiGate 3500F is powered by Fortinet’s purpose-built ASIC Security Processing Units (SPUs), like the NP7 and CP9. FortiGate 3500F offers the industry’s highest security compute rating of 6x for performance compared to competitors - including support of TLS1.3 - to detect attacks, like ZEUS, Trickbot, Dridex, and protect organizations from network, application and file-based attacks and many other sophisticated threats. FortiGate 3500F also natively integrates with FortiGuard Security Services. This further helps organizations protect themselves against network anti-virus, mail security, anti-DDoS, and similar functions, like IPS and anti-malware solutions.

  • Natively integrates access proxy capabilities, such as zero trust network access (ZTNA): FortiGate 3500F is the only NGFW in the industry that natively integrates access proxy capabilities to enable zero trust network access (ZTNA). This allows organizations to host applications anywhere with consistent policy controls to enable and secure hybrid workforce models with seamless and superior user experience.

  • Seamless user experience through consolidation: Fortinet further delivers a security-driven networking approach with FortiGate 3500F, which combines security and networking capabilities, including Secure SD-WAN and Zero Trust Network Access. An industry first, only Fortinet offers Secure SD-WAN, SD-Branch and ZTNA in one single offering.

Scaling Business with Superior Performance and Advanced Security
Powered by Fortinet’s ASIC SPUs, FortiGate 3500F offers some of the highest performance numbers for NGFW with 12x higher speeds than leading competitors. As a result, FortiGate 3500F delivers unparalleled performance levels and hyperscale to inspect, segment and secure locally hosted data and workloads at network speeds. Organizations are able to host business critical applications and provide secure access to corporate users, customers and partners.

Below is a comparison of the FortiGate 3500F compared against top firewalls on the market.

SpecificationFortinet
FortiGate 3500F		Industry 
Average		Security Compute Rating3Palo Alto Networks
PA-5260		Checkpoint
SG-26000		Cisco Firepower
FPR-4125		Juniper 
SRX540024
Firewall600Gbps 95Gbps6x60Gbps106Gbps80Gbps135Gbps
IPsec VPN165Gbps28Gbps6x28Gbps40Gbps14Gbps30Gbps
Threat Protection 57Gbps29Gbps2x34Gbps24GbpsN/AN/A
SSL Inspection 64Gbps8Gbps8x6.5 Gbps-8GbpsN/A
Concurrent Sessions330M128M12x32M10M25M45M
Connections Per Second4.8M1771.5k6x586k550k1.1M850k
  1. Performance with hyperscale license applied
  2. SRX5400E-B1-AC, IPsec non-power mode​

Supporting Quotes

“Fortinet’s NGFWs provides organizations like DTDC Express Ltd with industry-leading high performance making it possible for us to remain agile and provide customers with superior user experience without compromising our security posture. With the increase in hybrid data centers and distributed users, Fortinet continues to innovate its Next-Generation Firewall portfolio with the FortiGate 3500F.”
-Mrinal Chakraborty, EVP IT & Innovations at DTDC Express Ltd., India

“Fortinet’s industry-leading NGFWs allow us to provide our customers with high performance and advanced security, which is especially essential to connect and secure today’s hybrid environments and workforce. The new FortiGate 3500F will enable us to deliver ZTNA capabilities and ransomware protection – both of which are critical to improving our customers’ security postures to combat the growing digital attack surface.”
-Mark Miller, General Manager, South at Kudelski Security

Additional Resources

About Fortinet
Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, applications and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 510,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

FTNT-O

Copyright © 2021 Fortinet, Inc. All rights reserved. The symbols ® and ™ denote respectively federally registered trademarks and common law trademarks of Fortinet, Inc., its subsidiaries and affiliates. Fortinet’s trademarks include, but are not limited to, the following: Fortinet, the Fortinet logo, FortiGate, FortiOS, FortiGuard, FortiCare, FortiAnalyzer, FortiManager, FortiASIC, FortiClient, FortiCloud, FortiCore, FortiMail, FortiSandbox, FortiADC, FortiAI, FortiAP, FortiAppEngine, FortiAppMonitor, FortiAuthenticator, FortiBalancer, FortiBIOS, FortiBridge, FortiCache, FortiCall, FortiCam, FortiCamera, FortiCarrier, FortiCASB, FortiCenter, FortiCentral, FortiConnect, FortiController, FortiConverter, FortiCWP, FortiDB, FortiDDoS, FortiDeceptor, FortiDirector, FortiDNS, FortiEDR, FortiExplorer, FortiExtender, FortiFirewall, FortiFone, FortiGSLB, FortiHypervisor, FortiInsight, FortiIsolator, FortiLocator, FortiLog, FortiMeter, FortiMoM, FortiMonitor, FortiNAC, FortiPartner, FortiPenTest, FortiPhish, FortiPortal, FortiPresence , FortiProtect, FortiProxy, FortiRecorder, FortiReporter, FortiSASE, FortiScan, FortiSDNConnector, FortiSIEM, FortiSDWAN, FortiSMS, FortiSOAR, FortiSwitch, FortiTester, FortiToken, FortiTrust, FortiVoice, FortiVoIP, FortiWAN, FortiWeb, FortiWiFi, FortiWLC, FortiWLCOS and FortiWLM.

Other trademarks belong to their respective owners. Fortinet has not independently verified statements or certifications herein attributed to third parties and Fortinet does not independently endorse such statements. Notwithstanding anything to the contrary herein, nothing herein constitutes a warranty, guarantee, contract, binding specification or other binding commitment by Fortinet or any indication of intent related to a binding commitment, and performance and other specification information herein may be unique to certain environments. This news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve uncertainties and assumptions, such as statements regarding technology releases among others. Changes of circumstances, product release delays, or other risks as stated in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, located at www.sec.gov, may cause results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in this press release. If the uncertainties materialize or the assumptions prove incorrect, results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Fortinet assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, and expressly disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:Investor Contact:Analyst Contact:
Stephanie LiraPeter SalkowskiRon Davis
Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.Fortinet, Inc.
408-235-7700408-331-4595415-806-9892
[email protected][email protected][email protected]


ti?nf=ODI4OTA2NCM0MzIxMjQwIzIwMDY3MTU=
977d450a-28dd-40c1-afb8-22f42c202c14

