Direct Energy Teams Up with Amazon for Customer Rewards

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demonstrating its customer focus, Direct Energy is offering new options and providing $320 in Amazon.com gift cards to customers simply for powering their homes and devices. Order it on Amazon, Power it with Direct Energy.

These Amazon rewards, which are paid quarterly, are available to all customers who sign up for their Free Power Weekends 24 Plus, Twelve Hour Power 24 Plus, and Live Brighter® 24 Plus plans. This is just one way Direct Energy gives its customers more choice than ever before—a big focus of the company.

"Customer choice is one of our top priorities at Direct Energy," said Mark Eddings, head of Direct Energy—US Home. "Our customers are at the heart of what we do every single day. It's important to provide options because we know no two customers are the same, and neither are their home energy needs."

Working with Amazon is not new for Direct Energy, but the latest offer—available in competitive markets across the U.S.—is the most rewarding one yet. Teaming up with the online retailer back in 2018 proved to be a successful relationship for both companies and especially for customers.

"It's important that we reward our customers because they are the reason we are in this business. We want to offer as many choices as we can because we know that electricity plans are not one-size-fits-all. We recognize that when two companies work together to benefit their customers, everyone is happy, which is our goal," said Eddings.

More plan information available here.

About Direct Energy: Direct Energy is one of North America's largest retail providers of electricity, natural gas and energy-related services to over three million homes and business. It is part of NRG Energy (NYSE: NRG), a leading integrated energy company working to bring the power of energy to people and organizations across North America. Direct Energy, its subsidiaries and/or affiliates, operate in 50 U.S. states plus the District of Columbia and 8 provinces in Canada.

favicon.png?sn=DA56691&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/direct-energy-teams-up-with-amazon-for-customer-rewards-301343686.html

SOURCE Direct Energy

