Nasdaq Approves Draganfly's Application to List

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Los Angeles, CA, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Draganfly Inc. ( DFLYF) (CSE: DFLY) (FSE: 3U8) (“Draganfly”), a drone manufacturer and systems developer, announces today that its application to list its common shares on The Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) was approved by The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC, subject to meeting the applicable initial listing requirements. The common shares of the Company are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq on or about Friday, July 30, 2021, under the symbol “DPRO”.

The Company’s common shares will continue to trade in Canada on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “DPRO.” Concurrent with the listing of Draganfly’s common shares on Nasdaq, they will cease to be quoted on the OTCQB.

No regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc. offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying markets.

Media Contact
Arian Hopkins
email: [email protected]

Draganfly Contact
Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such statements, based as they are on the current expectations of management, inherently involve numerous important risks, uncertainties and assumptions, known and unknown. In this news release, such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the listing and trading on the Nasdaq. The listing and trading on the Nasdaq are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond Draganfly’s control, including but not limited to, the failure of Draganfly to satisfy certain Nasdaq listing requirements and other important factors disclosed previously and from time to time in Draganfly’s filings with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada and the SEC. Actual future events may differ from the anticipated events expressed in such forward-looking statements. Draganfly believes that expectations represented by forward-looking statements are reasonable, yet there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The reader should not place undue reliance, if any, on any forward-looking statements included in this news release. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made, and Draganfly is under no obligation and disavows any intention to update publicly or revise such statements as a result of any new information, future event, circumstances or otherwise, unless required by applicable securities laws.

