RAADR Inc Updates Shareholder Base On App Version 2.0 Beta Test

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021

PHOENIX, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence, is pleased to announce the results of its beta test of their updated version 2.0 RAADR mobile application.

The new version of the app boasts a multi-parent account feature that allows up to (8) customizable child profiles for monitoring. The app will connect to each child's individual social media account including Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. RAADR will then go to work and seamlessly monitor for potentially harmful keywords across these social media accounts. Parents may now choose to receive updates and warning messages by email or mobile phone push notifications if any negative keyword instances are found.

Navigating the updated version 2.0 RAADR mobile app is now even easier with an improved walk-through guide feature. This will allow every parent to utilize the RAADR app to its fullest potential.

RAADR plans to launch the updated version 2.0 into the IOS and Google Play stores in August 2021. CEO Jacob DiMartino says " We can't wait to get this app in the hands of parents! The beta test has been going great ! Our new updated version 2.0 app is very close to finally being able to launch live for our subscriber base and we are very excited !"

RAADR, Inc., publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the Internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using real time monitoring on social media will be released in August 2021. Bully RAADR which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the end of summer 2021. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults."

Video:
Link: youtu.be/1juAWI14jgA

Media Contact:
Jacob Dimartino,
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA58960&sd=2021-07-29 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/raadr-inc-updates-shareholder-base-on-app-version-2-0-beta-test-301344409.html

SOURCE RAADR, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA58960&Transmission_Id=202107291012PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA58960&DateId=20210729
