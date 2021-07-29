Moon Equity Holdings Corp. Announces The Acquisition of Royal Costino LLC.

Debary, FL, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Moon Equity Holdings Corp. (OTC symbol MONI) is proud to announce the acquisition of Royal Costino LLC. and the appointment of Mr. Anthony Cappaze as President of our new wholly owned subsidiary Royal Costino LLC.



The Company’s primary business is exporting, producing, and buying and selling of precious metals; additional businesses will be also brought onboard. Mr. Cappaze as president of Royal Costino LLC has recently operated Royal Costino LLC and Sovereign Metals. The new company, with a strong management team along with its engineers, geologists and security, have the ability to more than handle the extraction of gold, silver and copper in excess of $100 million USD. Mr. Cappaze as President of the company brings his business acumen to the forefront.

Mr. Cappaze was a senior executive at Northern Telecom and also ran the US east coast operation of United Telecom, including the government division.

Alison Galardi stated, “In the continuing effort to diversify our business we are very pleased about adding Anthony Cappaze and Royal Costino LLC to our portfolio of companies. He is a proven leader in the Precious Metals Industry and will be a valuable member of our team as we continue to build multiple revenue streams for Moon Equity Holdings Corp.”

Contact us at:

[email protected]