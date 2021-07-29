Polaris Expands Off-Road Possibilities with New Additions & Enhancements Across Entire Lineup

Polaris+Off+Road, the world leader in powersports and off-road innovation, today unveiled its 2022 model year lineup packed with rider-inspired innovations and advancements across the RANGER, RZR, GENERAL and Sportsman brands.

Following a year that saw more consumers engaging in outdoor activities than ever before, Polaris is unveiling best-in-class models that enable and enhance outdoor work, adventure and recreation for both new and experienced riders. New offerings for 2022 include:

The all-new RANGER+SP+570 is purpose-built for families, property owners, ranchers and hunters that work hard and play hard. The new mid-size RANGER increases efficiency when tackling tough jobs, allowing more time for fun with friends and family.

Limited edition Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 ATVs are factory-equipped with a 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND, featuring GPS navigation and communication technology that elevate the ATV riding experience.

The GENERAL XP 1000 Trailhead Edition is loaded with premium performance features and expanded overall capability on the trails. The newest GENERAL is the ultimate machine for outdoor enthusiasts seeking new destinations and raising the bar on adventure.

The RZR 200 EFI is designed for the next generation of off-roaders, offering more power and capability for youth riders and setting new benchmarks for safety features with RIDE CONTROL and Helmet Aware technology.

The RZR full-size lineup receives a series of upgrades, including an in-dash trickle charging port that streamlines battery service and more-efficient charging on RZR XP models, while Pro XP Premium and Ultimate models gain increased rider comfort and protection from the elements thanks to new door inserts.

An all-new line of Rhino-Rack%26reg%3B+premium+storage+solutions+and+accessories designed specifically for RANGER and GENERAL vehicles bring even more capability and versatility to the No.1-selling utility and crossover side-by-sides.

“‘THINK OUTSIDE’ isn’t just a tagline. It’s the lifestyle and mentality of our customers. They’re the ones that inspire and drive the product enhancements and design breakthroughs we develop to elevate their outdoor experiences,” said Steve Menneto, President of Off Road, Polaris. “Whether it’s introducing youth riders to RZR, bringing advanced tech to ATVs, elevating the mid-size utility segment or designing a purpose-built GENERAL that takes trail adventure to a higher level, we’re constantly pushing forward with offerings that empower both new and existing riders to do the same.”

Polaris RANGER

RANGER SP 570 - Starting at $10,499 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 - Starting at $11,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $16,999 U.S. MSRP

RANGER CREW SP 570 NorthStar Edition - Starting at $19,499 U.S. MSRP

For more than two decades, Polaris+RANGER has been helping owners more efficiently tackle the task at hand so that they have more time to spend with family and friends. The all-new RANGER SP 570 lineup is no exception. Further elevating the promise of “hardest working, smoothest riding,” the RANGER SP 570 features a larger cargo box, increased ground clearance, added storage and accessory options that altogether create the perfect machine to get more done and have more fun.

“Our customers lead a busy lifestyle and they don’t want to compromise on the two things they care about most: doing good quality work and enjoying time with the family,” said Chris Judson, Vice President of RANGER, GENERAL and ATV, Polaris. “The RANGER SP 570 was designed so they don’t have to make these tradeoffs; it’s great for work, fun to ride and the perfect fit.”

Available in two-seat and CREW models, the all-new RANGER SP 570 delivers rugged styling to complement a class-leading 44-horsepower Prostar 570 engine with 1,500lbs of towing capacity, while an upgraded cargo box delivers nearly 30 percent more space for best-in-class cargo storage. An improved turning radius and compact 56-inch width help maneuverability in tight spaces. With more than 40 new accessories including Pro Shield cab systems, class-exclusive JBL® audio, and RIDE COMMAND technology, the RANGER SP 570 can be customized for many different uses. For riders who want maximum comfort in a mid-size package, the RANGER SP 570 NorthStar Edition comes equipped with a Pro Shield cab system and heating straight from the factory.

In addition to the all-new RANGER SP 570, the full-size RANGER lineup receives several upgrades for 2022. Polaris is always listening to its riders and dealers, and the new full-size lineup includes improvements that are a direct result of their feedback. More comfort and capability are critical for utility side-by-side customers, and for 2022, RANGER adds the following:

HVAC Upgrades – An updated air conditioning design features a variable compressor that delivers faster cooling and lower temps so riders can stay cool on the hottest days, even at idle. Available on XP 1000 NorthStar models.

– An updated air conditioning design features a variable compressor that delivers faster cooling and lower temps so riders can stay cool on the hottest days, even at idle. Available on XP 1000 NorthStar models. All-New Seats –Redesigned seats offer next-level comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain. Available on XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar models.

–Redesigned seats offer next-level comfort thanks to upgraded cushioning and more premium material, while enhanced bolstering keeps riders more securely seated when traveling over rough terrain. Available on XP 1000 and XP 1000 NorthStar models. 8-ply Pro Armor X-Terrain Tires – The tires offer added durability while retaining premium ride comfort and traction for any terrain. Available on XP 1000 models.

To learn more about the all-new RANGER SP 570, visit Polaris.com%2FRANGER or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Polaris RZR

2022 RZR Trail - Starting at $13,699 U.S. MSRP

2022 RZR XP 1000 - Starting at $19,499 U.S. MSRP

2022 RZR Pro XP - Starting at $21,999 U.S. MSRP

Polaris+RZR, the category-defining high-performance sport side-by-side brand, will see a variety of new features and color options across the lineup. RZR Pro XP lineup features an in-dash charge port that provides a more streamlined battery service and easier charging capabilities. Additionally, the RZR Pro XP Premium and Ultimate models receive new door inserts for increased comfort and protection while riding. On the RZR Trail Premium model, Turf Mode has been added to deliver a tighter turning radius in narrow switchbacks by unlocking the rear differential.

Along with these RZR model upgrades, the RZR Pro XP Sport will replace the RZR XP Turbo in the lineup, offering customers a significant value increase with added power, performance, styling and strength. The RZR Pro XP Sport delivers increased performance from its predecessor with eight percent more horsepower and two inches of increased suspension travel. Boasting a refined, rider-centric cockpit with increased adjustability and a stronger transmission, front drive axels and more, RZR Pro XP Sport is ready for any challenge.

For 2022, RZR also gains exciting new accessory options. Inspired by the RZR Pro XP Rockford Fosgate® LE, now available for the RZR Pro XP is a Rockford Fosgate® Stage 5 Audio Upgrade Kit. This upgrade kit features a 400W-powered 12-inch subwoofer with full system 100W speakers and delivers two-times the output to take your audio experience to the next level. Additionally, launching from Pro Armor is an all-new Crawler AT tire that was built for optimal performance and two 14-inch wheel options that combine strength and performance to give your RZR a style-forward look.

“RZR Pro XP has long been the standard in performance off-roading, and we are excited to push Pro XP’s performance capabilities further,” said Reid Wilson, Vice President of RZR, Polaris. “With the new RZR Pro XP Sport, we’re providing a more powerful, turbocharged entry point to the Multi-Terrain lineup and that’s something we know customers will appreciate.”

To learn more about the 2022 RZR lineup, visit Polaris.com%2FRZR or join the conversation and follow on+Facebook®,+Instagram®, YouTube® and+Twitter®.

Polaris GENERAL

2022 GENERAL XP 1000 Trailhead Edition - Starting at $26,699 U.S. MSRP

2022 GENERAL XP 4 1000 Trailhead Edition - Starting at $28,899 U.S. MSRP

Headlining the Polaris+GENERAL offering for 2022 is the all-new GENERAL XP 1000 Trailhead Edition. Available in two- and four-seat models, this limited-edition is uniquely equipped to confidently navigate the toughest terrain in comfort while bringing friends, family and essential gear along for the adventure. The Trailhead Edition is built on the best-selling GENERAL XP 1000 platform with added features and style that will elevate the off-road lifestyle for new and experienced riders alike.

“More people are engaging in outdoor recreation, taking to trails and wide-open property across the country,” said Judson. “Some are just getting their first taste of the fun and excitement of outdoor adventure. But for those looking to go further, in search of new destinations and experiences, the GENERAL XP 1000 Trailhead Edition is purpose-built to handle longer, more adventurous hauls with riders and all their gear.”

The Trailhead Edition is the ultimate trail-tackling adventure machine with added storage for essential gear and cargo, and the capability to explore new destinations and experience new adventures. It features the following:

RIDE COMMAND – Industry-exclusive RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on course. A 7-inch glove-touch infotainment system featuring GPS navigation and waypoints lets riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way, even outside of cell range. Group Ride allows riders to explore separate while keeping track of their pack, while Follow the Leader lets a designated group leader leave a digital track for others to follow on the way to favorite adventure spots. RIDE COMMAND equipped vehicles can also send group texts to one another without requiring cell service.

– Industry-exclusive RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on course. A 7-inch glove-touch infotainment system featuring GPS navigation and waypoints lets riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way, even outside of cell range. Group Ride allows riders to explore separate while keeping track of their pack, while Follow the Leader lets a designated group leader leave a digital track for others to follow on the way to favorite adventure spots. RIDE COMMAND equipped vehicles can also send group texts to one another without requiring cell service. Lock & Ride Adventure Bed Rack – Atop the 600-lb dumping cargo box is a gear-ready rack featuring MOLLE sidewalls with easy access points for securely attaching up to 50lbs of gear so that riders can bring exactly what they need for the trip.

– Atop the 600-lb dumping cargo box is a gear-ready rack featuring MOLLE sidewalls with easy access points for securely attaching up to 50lbs of gear so that riders can bring exactly what they need for the trip. Rockford Fosgate ® Audio – A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio system delivers powerful sound with pristine clarity, so riders can enjoy their favorite playlist during every adventure.

® – A Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio system delivers powerful sound with pristine clarity, so riders can enjoy their favorite playlist during every adventure. Bumper-Mounted Light Bar – An 11-inch Pro Armor high-output light bar integrated into the front bumper increases visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding.

– An 11-inch Pro Armor high-output light bar integrated into the front bumper increases visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding. Adventure-Inspired Styling – Unique 3-D embossed topography graphics on Matte Blue Slate paint with Matte Orange Rust accents are sure to stand out from the crowd and showcase the spirit of adventure.

Polaris GENERAL continues to lead the crossover side-by-side segment, and in 2022, its lineup receives several upgrades driven directly from customer feedback. Up front, most models receive a winch upgrade with Auto-Stop, synthetic rope with a new blacked-out, forged hook, aluminum fairlead and rubber isolator. Models with RIDE COMMAND will also benefit from the addition of Plow Mode. When properly equipped, Plow Mode automatically lowers and raises a plow when the vehicle shifts from Park to Low or Reverse, making plowing easier than ever.

Additionally, models with RIDE COMMAND receive a new Rockford Fosgate® Stage 3 audio setup with a four-channel amp for fade control and automatic volume leveling. To maximize the audio experience, a dedicated 400W amp driving a 10-inch subwoofer in a 25-liter enclosure is available as an all-new accessory offering. New colors and graphics are also available across the full lineup in both two- and four-seat models.

To learn more about the new Trailhead Edition and 2022 GENERAL lineup, visit Polaris.com%2FGENERAL or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Polaris Sportsman

2022 Sportsman 570 Ride Command Edition - Starting at $10,899 U.S. MSRP

2022 Sportsman XP 1000 Ride Command Edition - Starting at $14,499 U.S. MSRP

Polaris+Sportsman, the No.1-selling automatic 4x4 ATV, today unveiled two new limited-edition models featuring RIDE COMMAND technology. Aimed at elevating the off-road lifestyle for riders of all backgrounds and experience levels, the new Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 RIDE COMMAND Editions are packed with exclusive tech, more performance and added trail capability.

“We are continually pushing to deliver the best possible ATV riding experience and bringing RIDE COMMAND technology to Sportsman is just the latest example,” said Judson. “Whether going out alone or in a group, the new Sportsman RIDE COMMAND editions provide riders added confidence and capability to stay connected and explore new trails and destinations.”

The limited-edition RIDE COMMAND models keep riders connected with industry-exclusive communication technology that works even outside of cell range. Riders can stow their phone and keep their hands on the bars riding with full confidence in the route ahead and everyone’s location. But that’s not all, these two models are packed with popular features designed for riders looking to hit the trail with performance and style. Standard equipment on the new 2022 Sportsman 570 and XP 1000 RIDE COMMAND Editions includes the following:

RIDE COMMAND – An industry-exclusive 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on course. GPS navigation and waypoints let riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way even outside of cell range. Group Ride allows riders to explore separately while keeping track of their pack, while Follow the Leader lets a designated group leader leave a digital track for others to follow on the way to favorite adventure spots. What’s more, RIDE COMMAND equipped vehicles can send group texts to one another without requiring cell service. Plow Mode also comes standard, making plowing easier than ever by automatically lowering and raising a plow when the vehicle shifts from Park to Low or Reverse. Also available as an accessory for 2022 Sportsman models.

– An industry-exclusive 7-inch glove-touch display powered by RIDE COMMAND keeps riders connected and on course. GPS navigation and waypoints let riders save specific destinations and follow a guided route so they can find their way even outside of cell range. Group Ride allows riders to explore separately while keeping track of their pack, while Follow the Leader lets a designated group leader leave a digital track for others to follow on the way to favorite adventure spots. What’s more, RIDE COMMAND equipped vehicles can send group texts to one another without requiring cell service. Plow Mode also comes standard, making plowing easier than ever by automatically lowering and raising a plow when the vehicle shifts from Park to Low or Reverse. Also available as an accessory for 2022 Sportsman models. Multi-Select EPS – New for 2022 on all Sportsman models equipped with electronic power steering, riders can now select between three levels of steering assistance based on their riding conditions for added comfort and confidence when navigating property or trails.

– New for 2022 on all Sportsman models equipped with electronic power steering, riders can now select between three levels of steering assistance based on their riding conditions for added comfort and confidence when navigating property or trails. Powerful LED Lighting –Extend the day of riding with LED headlights and an LED pod light that feature simultaneous high-beam capability, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to illuminate the trail when the ride starts early and keeps going into the evening.

–Extend the day of riding with LED headlights and an LED pod light that feature simultaneous high-beam capability, providing better visibility in low-light conditions to illuminate the trail when the ride starts early and keeps going into the evening. Upgraded Duro® Tires – Larger Duro® tires (26-inch on 570 and 27-inch on XP 1000) mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels provide more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability.

– Larger Duro® tires (26-inch on 570 and 27-inch on XP 1000) mounted on 14-inch aluminum wheels provide more ground clearance, traction and cornering stability. More Clearance, Less Maintenance – Front and rear arched A-arms maximize usable ground clearance under the machine to confidently ride over obstacles along the trail, while sealed suspension bushings are designed to withstand the elements and reduce vehicle maintenance.

– Front and rear arched A-arms maximize usable ground clearance under the machine to confidently ride over obstacles along the trail, while sealed suspension bushings are designed to withstand the elements and reduce vehicle maintenance. More Protection and Utility – A front bumper provides added protection from the elements, and a Polaris HD 3,500-lb winch with Auto-Stop and synthetic rope comes standard to clear unexpected obstacles from the trail and keep the ride going.

– A front bumper provides added protection from the elements, and a Polaris HD 3,500-lb winch with Auto-Stop and synthetic rope comes standard to clear unexpected obstacles from the trail and keep the ride going. More Storage for the 570 –An Underseat Bag, standard on the 570 RIDE COMMAND Edition, as well as new accessory options including a Fender Bag, Pod Bag and Rear Rack Extender Bags, provide more places to bring along more gear.

To learn more about the new RIDE COMMAND Editions and 2022 Sportsman lineup, visit Polaris.com%2FATV or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Polaris Youth

2022 RZR 200 EFI - Starting at $5,899 U.S. MSRP

For 2022, Polaris brings innovation and advancement to the youth side-by-side category with the all-new RZR 200 EFI. The RZR 200 EFI replaces the popular RZR 170 EFI and establishes a new standard for youth riding thanks to exclusive safety innovations, including RIDE CONTROL featuring speed limiting, geofencing, and Helmet Aware technology – all controlled by the RIDE COMMAND app.

True to form, with top-tier trail capability and performance, the RZR 200 EFI offers young riders ages 10 and up the ultimate introduction to the fun and excitement of off-roading. A host of safety innovations means parents and adult riders can enjoy the trail worry-free. The RZR 200 EFI also features passenger seating so kids can share the fun, while a lineup of youth accessories allow them to make their first vehicle uniquely their own.

“The RZR 200 EFI delivers kid-friendly performance with safety technology that parents will appreciate,” said Judson. “This is a product that can grow with young riders as they build more skill and confidence, instilling a sense of empowerment and freedom in the next generation of off-road enthusiasts.”

Youth RIDE CONTROL – Allows parents to control speed and set boundaries right from the RIDE COMMAND app, all while helping kids grow into the sport and increase their skill level. Helmet Aware Technology – Ability to pre-set the vehicle's controls when the Helmet Aware beacon is in and/or out of vehicle display range, preventing the vehicle from starting without helmets being worn. Speed Limiting – Enables kids to ride at the appropriate speed for their age, experience and terrain. Max speed can easily be set right from the RIDE COMMAND app. Geofencing – Helps keep kids in parameters by quickly setting and controlling ride boundaries and speed limits within and outside of the geofenced area.

– Allows parents to control speed and set boundaries right from the RIDE COMMAND app, all while helping kids grow into the sport and increase their skill level. Functional Display – Riders can clearly see their speed behind the wheel, while allowing parents to track speed when not in sight.

– Riders can clearly see their speed behind the wheel, while allowing parents to track speed when not in sight. Helmets Included – RZR 200 EFI comes with two helmets and one Helmet Aware beacon.

– RZR 200 EFI comes with two helmets and one Helmet Aware beacon. 180cc EFI Engine – Gives kids the power they need to manage varying terrain without falling behind and eliminates the engine choke for confident cold-starts.

– Gives kids the power they need to manage varying terrain without falling behind and eliminates the engine choke for confident cold-starts. Improved Off-Road Capability – Front dual A-arms, front and rear independent suspension with seven inches of travel, 24-inch tires and ten inches of ground clearance provide more capability to manage rocks and ruts, keeping the ride smooth and the machine moving.

– Front dual A-arms, front and rear independent suspension with seven inches of travel, 24-inch tires and ten inches of ground clearance provide more capability to manage rocks and ruts, keeping the ride smooth and the machine moving. Adjustable Seat and Tilt Steering – The driver’s seat slides and the steering wheel tilts to adjust to riders as they grow.

– The driver’s seat slides and the steering wheel tilts to adjust to riders as they grow. Standard Hard Doors – Allows kids to have the time of their lives while keeping them in and everything else out.

– Allows kids to have the time of their lives while keeping them in and everything else out. LED Headlights and Taillights – Improves rider visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding and makes the vehicle more visible to others on the trail. Also equipped with a high-visibility flag.

– Improves rider visibility in low-light conditions to extend the day of riding and makes the vehicle more visible to others on the trail. Also equipped with a high-visibility flag. Full-Line of Accessories – Add comfort and increased protection with front and rear bumpers, rock sliders, half and full windshield, roof, rear storage bag and Pro Armor wheels and tires.

To learn more about the all-new RZR 200 EFI and 2022 Youth lineup, visit Polaris.com%2FYouth or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

Rhino-Rack® Storage Solutions for RANGER and GENERAL

In addition to the new additions and enhancements to the 2022 vehicle lineup, Polaris+has+partnered+with+industry+leader+Rhino-Rack® on an all-new line of premium storage solutions and accessories designed specifically for RANGER and GENERAL vehicles. The industry leader in the off-road world will be complemented by a trusted brand in outdoor adventure accessories, including durable and easy-to-use roof racks, bed racks and other accessories to help users get more done or stay organized for the next adventure. Designed with the latest in carrier technology and tested to rigorous off-road standards, the exclusive Rhino-Rack® storage solutions maximize storage capacity for RANGER and GENERAL, with easy installation so riders are confidently prepared for whatever the day may bring.

“The all-new Rhino-Rack® solutions elevate the versatility and capability RANGER and GENERAL are known for,” said Steve Eastman, President of Parts, Garments, & Accessories, Polaris. “This collaboration highlights our drive for innovative product solutions that enhance our customers’ pursuit and enjoyment of the outdoor and adventure lifestyle.”

RANGER Rear Bed Rack / Roof Racks – The Rear Bed Rack/3-Seat Roof Rack attaches to the roof or bed of RANGER with Rhino-Rack® mounts (sold separately), to carry cargo overhead, maximize capacity in the bed of the machine and free up space in the cab. Crew Roof Rack and mount are also available.

– The Rear Bed Rack/3-Seat Roof Rack attaches to the roof or bed of RANGER with Rhino-Rack® mounts (sold separately), to carry cargo overhead, maximize capacity in the bed of the machine and free up space in the cab. Crew Roof Rack and mount are also available. GENERAL Lock & Ride Rear Bed Rack – Quickly attaches to the bed of your GENERAL so you can adapt your vehicle from workday to weekend, maximizing cargo capacity in the bed and freeing up space in the cab.

– Quickly attaches to the bed of your GENERAL so you can adapt your vehicle from workday to weekend, maximizing cargo capacity in the bed and freeing up space in the cab. Rhino-Rack® Mounts and Accessories – Securely fasten all of the tools and gear needed on the trail for easy access. Accessories include a Spare Tire Holder, Multi-Purpose Tool Holder, Traction Board Mount, Gun Mounting Bracket, Cargo Corner Bracket, and High-Lifting Jack Mount.

Rhino-Rack® storage solutions and accessories will be available at your local dealer and online at Polaris.com, beginning July 29, 2021.

To learn more, visit the RANGER and GENERAL accessories pages or join the conversation and follow Polaris ORV on Facebook®, Instagram®, YouTube® and Twitter®.

