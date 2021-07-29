Logo
AstrumU Tapped to Support T-Mobile's Data-Driven Military Talent Pathways Program

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image

Data science startup to help active-duty soldiers transition to civilian careers with telecom leader

PR Newswire

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2021

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data services startup AstrumU® today announced it has been selected by T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) to support the company's latest efforts to recruit and train active-duty military personnel, veterans and military families. The new initiative will incorporate AstrumU's data science to offer personalized recommendations that will connect participating service members with career opportunities at T-Mobile—along with additional education or training they may need to be successful in those roles.

"By tapping into the power of data science, we can better understand how the formative experiences of military service translate to our needs at T-Mobile and set candidates up for long-term success in their careers," said Deeanne King, T-Mobile's executive vice president and chief human resources officer. "We are already over halfway to our goal of hiring 10,000 military vets and their spouses by 2023, and this new program is an extension of that effort – helping soldiers understand their pathways for advancement within our organization."

The partnership will help T-Mobile meet talent gaps by tapping into the thousands of active-duty military members who are beginning to transition into civilian roles. Using the AstrumU platform, T-Mobile will analyze and compare the skillsets of thousands of active-duty military members, helping them to understand how their unique combination of military qualifications, experiences, and credentials fit into current job openings and career paths with the company.

More than 80 percent of active-duty service members leave the military before they reach full retirement eligibility. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, approximately 200,000 men and women transition out of U.S. military service every year to return to civilian life and employment.

Active-duty military and veterans who participate in the program will receive personalized recommendations for how they can up-skill and re-skill for a variety of roles at T-Mobile. Service members will be able to enroll in the program through military transition services like the Army Transition Assistance Program, which provides resources to help Soldiers successfully transition into the civilian workforce.

To create these personalized career recommendations, AstrumU's platform ingests verified data directly from employers, educational providers, and participating service members to understand -- and predict -- how specific skills, credentials, and experiences translate into career outcomes.

"The U.S. Military is one of the largest education and training organizations in the world. For the hundreds of thousands of service members re-entering the civilian workforce every year, upskilling and reskilling is a way of life, but their success also requires a commitment from ready and willing employer partners in the private sector," said Adam Wray, founder and CEO of AstrumU. "This work is about developing a new and more precise understanding of how the skills developed through military service can translate into the broader world of work—we couldn't do this without the participation of companies like T-Mobile and the leadership they've shown."

Service members interested in enrolling in the T-Mobile program can learn more here.

About T-Mobile: T-Mobile U.S. Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) is America's supercharged Un-carrier, delivering an advanced 4G LTE and transformative nationwide 5G network that will offer reliable connectivity for all. T-Mobile's customers benefit from its unmatched combination of value and quality, unwavering obsession with offering them the best possible service experience and undisputable drive for disruption that creates competition and innovation in wireless and beyond. Based in Bellevue, Wash., T-Mobile provides services through its subsidiaries and operates its flagship brands, T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile. For more information please visit:http://www.t-mobile.com.

About AstrumU®: AstrumU® is a data services company based in Kirkland, WA that is working to translate educational experiences into economic mobility. AstrumU quantifies skills and affinities developed through education, training, and professional experiences of all types. The AstrumU AI Translation Engine™ ingests verified data from learning, skills, and labor market outcomes to measure, map and make recommendations based on the probable impact to outcomes. We are on a mission to quantify the return on educational investments for all learners, education providers and employers, so everyone can maximize their potential in the Future of Work. For more information please visit www.astrumu.com.

favicon.png?sn=PH59163&sd=2021-07-29 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/astrumu-tapped-to-support-t-mobiles-data-driven-military-talent-pathways-program-301344618.html

SOURCE AstrumU

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH59163&Transmission_Id=202107291435PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH59163&DateId=20210729
