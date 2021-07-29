Mairs and Power Comments on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne ( TECH, Financial) continues to deliver accelerating organic revenue growth from the acquisitions and investments it has made over the last several years. The company is particularly enthusiastic about the potential for its exosome diagnostics business and its first commercial product, a urine test for prostate cancer. It is also seeking FDA approval for a transplant rejection test. In addition, Bio-Techne has invested internally in larger-scale bio-manufacturing, and it will likely see a significant revenue ramp up in that business over the next several years.

From the Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.