Mairs and Power Comments on Ecolab

Guru stock highlight

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Jul 29, 2021

Summary

  • The stock was a significant laggard.
Article's Main Image

As for Ecolab (

ECL, Financial), it had always garnered a significant premium relative to the market due to its consistent organic growth. However, with a new CEO and an uncharacteristic misstep in entering and then exiting the energy space, Ecolab now is something of a show-me stock. Increased raw material costs could hurt margins despite a recovery in volumes, putting further pressure on the stock. We remain long-term believers in the company, and we expect that it will emerge in a stronger competitive position when its end markets rebound.

From the

Mairs and Power (Trades, Portfolio) Growth Fund's second-quarter 2021 shareholder letter.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
