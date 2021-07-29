Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co

- New Purchases: SH, PAVE, GOAU, XTN, DIA, ZOM,
- Added Positions: VWO, MA, IBB, USMV, XPH, BSV, RTX, MSFT, MDT, CL, EFA, QUAL, MOAT, PEP, VPL, AAXJ, JNJ, IYM, COP, CSCO,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, TPL, SCHO, TXN, HD, ACN, NDAQ, VMBS, HON, BLK, SBUX, IJH, JPM, FISV, IEI, TJX, QQQ, XLF, BAC,
- Sold Out: SPY, DGRO, DIS, SHV,
These are the top 5 holdings of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC
- VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 117,511 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
- iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 17,450 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
- BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 50,891 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 33,023 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
- Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 71,204 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 192,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 57,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 76,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $88.69. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 16,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $0.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $388.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.08 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.
