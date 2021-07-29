Logo
Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC Buys ProShares Short S&P500, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF, Sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 29, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ProShares Short S&P500, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF, SPDR S&P Transportation ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, sells S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, The Walt Disney Co, Apple Inc, Texas Pacific Land Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. As of 2021Q2, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC owns 52 stocks with a total value of $94 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/lionsbridge+wealth+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC
  1. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) - 117,511 shares, 9.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.70%
  2. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (IJH) - 17,450 shares, 5.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.61%
  3. BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) - 50,891 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.79%
  4. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 33,023 shares, 3.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.49%
  5. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 71,204 shares, 3.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 14.94%
New Purchase: ProShares Short S&P500 (SH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in ProShares Short S&P500. The purchase prices were between $15.39 and $16.76, with an estimated average price of $15.89. The stock is now traded at around $14.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.17%. The holding were 192,668 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $26.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 57,356 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in U.S. Global GO GOLD and Precious Metal Miners ETF. The purchase prices were between $18.63 and $22.16, with an estimated average price of $20.68. The stock is now traded at around $19.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.56%. The holding were 76,593 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P Transportation ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.33 and $91.74, with an estimated average price of $88.69. The stock is now traded at around $83.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 16,540 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF. The purchase prices were between $328.72 and $347.19, with an estimated average price of $340.13. The stock is now traded at around $350.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 1,215 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC initiated holding in Zomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.72 and $1.58, with an estimated average price of $0.95. The stock is now traded at around $0.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 10,000 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 79.54%. The purchase prices were between $50.69 and $54.85, with an estimated average price of $53. The stock is now traded at around $51.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 29,398 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 54.42%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $388.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 3,882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund by 36.87%. The purchase prices were between $146.11 and $163.65, with an estimated average price of $153.97. The stock is now traded at around $165.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 9,937 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF (XPH)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR Pharmaceuticals ETF by 28.61%. The purchase prices were between $48.08 and $53, with an estimated average price of $50.14. The stock is now traded at around $51.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 29,974 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Medtronic PLC (MDT)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 24.53%. The purchase prices were between $118.13 and $131.5, with an estimated average price of $125.35. The stock is now traded at around $130.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 11,752 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC added to a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp by 22.95%. The purchase prices were between $77.09 and $89.45, with an estimated average price of $84.02. The stock is now traded at around $87.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 18,072 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF. The sale prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91.

Sold Out: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $48.02 and $50.9, with an estimated average price of $49.94.

Sold Out: The Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $169.27 and $189.73, with an estimated average price of $180.04.

Sold Out: iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $110.48 and $110.53, with an estimated average price of $110.51.



Here is the complete portfolio of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC. Also check out:

1. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC keeps buying
