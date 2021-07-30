Takeda Delivers Solid First Quarter FY2021 Results, Positioning Company to Accelerate Topline Growth and Continued Pipeline Progress

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TOKYO:4502/NYSE:TAK) (“Takeda”) today announced financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 (period ended June 30, 2021). Based on the solid first-quarter results, the Company also confirmed its fiscal year 2021 management guidance and forecast. Fiscal year 2021 remains a year of inflection with Takeda positioned for topline acceleration and continued pipeline progress, including critical regulatory submissions, potential approvals and additional new molecular entities (NMEs) advancing in pivotal studies.

Costa Saroukos, Chief Financial Officer, commented:

“With the Shire integration behind us and continued transformation over the last two years, we’ve pivoted towards accelerating topline growth and investing in R&D to fuel our highly innovative pipeline. Takeda’s first-quarter results demonstrate the continued strength of our 14 global brands and, with the business momentum from this strong start to our fiscal year, we remain on track towards our full-year management guidance.”

“FY2021 is an inflection year for our pipeline as we ramp up strategic R&D investments and the pipeline starts to deliver. We anticipate having five to six Wave 1 pipeline regulatory submissions by the end of this fiscal year, with the potential for five approvals by end of H1 FY2022. The resilience of Takeda’s business model is a testament to our unwavering commitment to serving patients, our people and the planet. We are focused on discovering and delivering life-transforming treatments to people around the world to create and maximize long-term value for society.”

FINANCIAL AND BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

Results for Q1 FY2021 Ended June 30, 2021

(billion yen, except percentages and per share amounts) REPORTED CORE (Non-IFRS)(a) UNDERLYING(b) (Non-IFRS)(a) Q1 FY2021 vs. PRIOR YEAR Q1 FY2021 vs. PRIOR YEAR Revenue 949.6 +18.4% 816.6 +1.8% +3.8% Operating Profit 248.6 +48.6% 248.9(c) -11.4% -2.1% Margin 26.2% +5.3pp 30.5% -4.5pp 30.5% Net Profit 200.4 +142.8% 176.6 -7.4% EPS (JPY) 128 yen +141.9% 113 yen -7.7% +3.9% Operating Cash Flow 166.9 +14.4% Free Cash Flow (Non-IFRS)(a)(d) 129.9 -11.2%

(a) Further information on certain of Takeda’s Non-IFRS measures is posted on Takeda’s investor relations website at https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-results%2F.

(b) Underlying growth compares two periods (quarters or years) of financial results under a common basis and is used by management to assess the business. These financial results are calculated on a constant currency basis and excluding the impact of divestitures and other amounts that are unusual, non-recurring items or unrelated to our ongoing operations.

(c) Core Operating Profit represents net profit adjusted to exclude income tax expenses, the share of profit or loss of investments accounted for using the equity method, finance expenses and income, other operating expenses and income, amortization and impairment losses on acquired intangible assets and other items unrelated to Takeda’s core operations, such as non-recurring items, purchase accounting effects and transaction related costs.

(d) Free Cash Flow represents cash flows from operating activities, excluding acquisition of plant, property and equipment, intangible assets and investments, and any other cash that is not available to Takeda’s immediate or general business use, and including proceeds from sales of property, plant, sales and redemption of investments and businesses, net of cash and cash equivalents divested.

https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-results%2F

Reported Revenue increased +18.4% to 949.6 billion yen ($8.6B); Underlying Core Revenue increased +3.8% vs. FY2020 Q1, driven by the 14 global brands

Takeda’s 14 global brands, with an aggregate reported revenue of 335.6 billion yen ($3.0B), posted year-over-year underlying revenue growth of +6.8% despite quarterly phasing headwinds for TAKHZYRO and IG. Takeda’s 5 key business areas with 708.0 billion yen ($6.4B) in reported revenue represented 87% of core revenues 1 . GI with 210.5 billion yen ($1.9B) in reported revenue, with underlying revenue growth of +8% spearheaded by gut-selective ENTYVIO. Rare Diseases with 155.5 billion yen ($1.4 B) in reported revenue declining -3% on an underlying basis, with HAE growth impacted by phasing, but remains in line with the current plan. Plasma Derived Therapy (PDT) Immunology with 107.2 billion yen ($1.0B) in reported revenue declining -2% on an underlying basis, impacted by quarterly phasing of Immunoglobulin products, with full-year outlook unchanged. Oncology with 121.4 billion yen ($1.1B) in reported revenue, with underlying revenue growth +9% driven by indication expansion across the portfolio. Neuroscience with 113.4 billion yen ($1.0B) in reported revenue, with underlying revenue growth +3% driven by strong rebound of Vyvanse following impact of COVID-19 in the prior year.

.

------------------------

1 Percentage of sales are based on Core revenue; adjusted to remove JPY 133.0B from sale of Japan diabetes portfolio recorded in revenue

Reported Operating Profit increased 48.6% Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin was 30.5% for Q1

Reported operating profit increased 48.6% to 248.6 billion yen ($2.2B) compared to FY2020 Q1, driven by a gain on the sale of the diabetes portfolio in Japan, lower purchase price accounting expenses and lower integration costs. These items more than offset a decrease in other operating income due to a one-time gain recorded in FY2020 Q1.

Underlying core operating profit for the current period declined -2.1% reflecting an increase in R&D investment and is expected to recover to “mid-single digit” growth for the full year.

Continued progress in debt pre-payment with approximately 242.9 billion yen toward $2.2 billion paid in FY2021 Q1.

Achieved several critical pipeline milestones to date in FY2021

Moderna’s COVID-19 Vaccine, approved in Japan for adults in May and expanded age indication to adolescents 12+ years old in July, with distribution underway.

Mobocertinib (TAK-788) filing under review in US, China, and other countries.

Maribavir’s (TAK-620) filing and acceptance in the US and EU, with FDA granting priority review.

Orexin (TAK-994) granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for Narcolepsy Type 1.

TAK-999 granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for AATD 2 Liver Disease

Liver Disease Collaboration with Frazier Healthcare Partners to launch HilleVax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company to develop and commercialize TAK-214, Takeda’s norovirus vaccine candidate.

------------------------

2 AATD = Alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency

Important recognition in Q1

Two of Takeda’s facilities in Japan and Ireland were recognized by the International Society for Pharmaceutical Engineering (ISPE) with the 2021+Facility+Of+the+Year+Awards for the use of digital and innovative technologies to enhance manufacturing capabilities.

FY2021 Guidance

On track towards full-year FY2021 guidance (Unchanged from May 2021)

(billion yen) FY2021

CURRENT

FORECAST Underlying

Management Guidance

Revenue 3,370.0 Mid-single-digit growth R&D Expenses -522.0 Reported Operating Profit 488.0 Core Operating Profit 930.0 Mid-single-digit growth Reported EPS (Yen) 160 Core EPS (Yen) 394 Mid-single-digit growth Free Cash Flow 600-700 Annual Dividend per Share (Yen) 180

Key assumptions in FY2021 forecast

Company guidance reflects management’s expectations for continued business momentum across Takeda’s five key business areas, underlying revenue growth of its 14 global brands, and accelerated realization of cost synergies, while continuing to invest in R&D.

FY2021 guidance reflects the following key assumptions, including (1) Takeda expects at least one 505(b)2 competitor for subcutaneous VELCADE to launch in the U.S. around mid FY2021; (2) Takeda does not expect to restart sales of Natpara in the U.S. market in FY2021; and (3) FY2021 guidance does not include the impact of any potential further divestitures beyond what has already been disclosed by Takeda.

To date, Takeda has not experienced a material effect on its financial results as a result of the global spread of the novel coronavirus infectious disease (COVID-19). Based on currently available information, Takeda believes that its financial results for FY2021 will not be materially affected by COVID-19 and, accordingly, Takeda's FY2021 forecast reflects this belief. However, the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains highly fluid, and future COVID-19-related developments in FY2021, including new or additional COVID-19 outbreaks and additional or extended lockdowns, shelter-in-place orders or other government action in major markets, could result in further or more serious disruptions to Takeda’s business, such as slowdowns in demand for Takeda’s products, supply chain related issues or significant delays in its clinical trial programs. These events, if they occur, could result in an additional impact on Takeda’s business, results of operations or financial condition, as well as result in significant deviations from Takeda’s FY2021 forecast.

For more details on Takeda's Q1 FY2021 results and other financial information, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.takeda.com%2Finvestors%2Ffinancial-results%2F

More information on Takeda’s Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) approach and values-based corporate governance can be found in the 2021 Annual Integrated Report for FY2020, which ended March 31, 2021. This report can be accessed on Takeda’s website at: https%3A%2F%2Fair.takeda.com.

