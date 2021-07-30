Medigus: Charging Robotics Successfully Completes a Proof of Concept for its Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Robot

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Medigus: Charging Robotics Successfully Completes a Proof of Concept for its Electric Vehicle Wireless Charging Robot

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

The innovative robotic system was aligned autonomously at the optimal charging position with 93% charging efficiency

OMER, Israel, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medigus Ltd. ( MDGS), a technology company engaged in advanced medical solutions, innovative internet technologies and electric vehicle and charging solutions announced today that Charging Robotics Ltd., its wholly owned subsidiary, has concluded a proof of concept, successfully demonstrating the capabilities of its electric vehicle wireless charging robot.

Charging Robotics mission is to overcome one of today's biggest challenges in wireless charging of electric vehicles-seamless, highly efficient battery charging for both manned and unmanned vehicles.

The demonstration system consists of a robotic platform capable of autonomous navigation. The robotic platform carries an energy transmitting coil, batteries and supporting electronics. The second component of the system is an EV simulating unit, which houses the target batteries to be charged, an energy receiving coil and the supporting electronics.

The robot navigated from its home position along a predefined route to the starting position, which is a point close to the optimal charging position. Charging occurs at the maximum rate when both coils are perfectly aligned. Following arrival to the starting position, the alignment process begins. As the energy was transmitted from the Robot transmitting coil to the receiving coil, the robot was ordered to move in small increments in order to optimize the charging rate.

The whole process demonstrated a charging efficiency of 93% at a power of 1kW and was capable of reaching the starting position as well as completing the alignment process. At no time did any part of the system come in physical contact with the other. Coils were positioned about 5 cm apart, and the robot ensured good alignment between them.

Following the successful POC, Charging Robotics plans to move forward with a commercial pilot project and to enhance the system power from 1 kW to ~13-kW which is the standard for domestic chargers.

About Charging Robotics

Charging Robotics is developing an on-demand autonomous charging system to be used anywhere, anytime. The wireless charging system being developed is intended to be self-aligning to electric vehicle battery chargers. The state-of-the-art autonomous Wireless Power Transfer (WPT) technology, once developed, is intended to seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand, will carry the Wireless Power Transfer from a charging station or charging truck, to a customer’s vehicle that needs electric charging.

About Medigus

Medigus is traded on the Nasdaq Capital Market. To learn more about Medigus’ advanced technology, please visit www.medigus.com.

Cautionary Note RegardingForward Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements that areForward-Looking Statements,which are based upon the current estimates, assumptions and expectations of Medigusmanagement and its knowledge of the relevant market. The company has tried, where possible, to identify such information and statements by using words such asanticipate,” “believe,” “envision,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue,” “contemplateand other similar expressions and derivations thereof in connection with any discussion of future events, trends or prospects or future operating or financial performance, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. For example, Medigus uses forward looking statements when describing the Charging Roboticsplans to move forward with a commercial pilot project and to enhance the system power from 1 kW to ~13-k, that the on-demand autonomous charging system is intended to be used anywhere and anytime, that the WPT technology is intended to seamlessly and efficiently charge the vehicle upon demand, and it will carry the WPT from charging station or charging truck, to a customers vehicle that needs electric charging, as well as the planned features and functionality of the Wireless Power Transfer Technology. These forward-looking statements represent Medigusexpectations or beliefs concerning future events, and it is possible that the results described in this press release will not be achieved, due to inter alia the spread of COVID-19 as well as the restriction deriving therefrom and difficulties arising from the development and manufacture of wireless charging products. Nothing in the description herein should be understood or construed as an announcement of completed products or an existing proof of concept. By their nature, Forward-Looking Statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause future results of the Medigusactivity to differ significantly from the content and implications of such statements. Other risk factors affecting Medigus are discussed in detail in the Medigusfilings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-Looking Statements are pertinent only as of the date on which they are made, and Medigus undertakes no obligation to update or revise any Forward-Looking Statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. Neither Medigus nor its shareholders, officers and employees, shall be liable for any action and the results of any action taken by any person based on the information contained herein, including without limitation the purchase or sale of Medigussecurities. Nothing in this press release should be deemed to be medical or other advice of any kind.

Contact (for media only)
Tali Dinar
Chief Financial Officer
+972-8-6466-880
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODI4OTk2MSM0MzIzNTg2IzUwMDA2NDMzMQ==
ac81f5cc-8364-48c8-a69f-cb6ed99e734d
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment