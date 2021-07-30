Logo
Schrödinger to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.schrodinger.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 5365647. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Schrödinger
Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based software platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is used by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance collaborative programs and its own pipeline of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has over 450 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005092/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
