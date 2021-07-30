Schrödinger to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based software platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 12, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss second quarter 2021 financial results and provide a general business update.

The live webcast can be accessed under "News & Events" in the investors section of Schrödinger’s website, https%3A%2F%2Fir.schrodinger.com%2Fnews-and-events%2Fevent-calendar. To participate in the live call, please dial (833) 727-9520 (domestic) or +1 (830) 213-7697 (international) and refer to conference ID 5365647. The archived webcast will be available on Schrödinger’s website for approximately 90 days following the event.

