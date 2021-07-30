Bank of Botetourt posts profitable second quarter financial results

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bank of Botetourt posts profitable second quarter financial results

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BUCHANAN, Va., July 30, 2021

BUCHANAN, Va., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Buchanan-based Bank of Botetourt (OTCPK: BORT) announced today its unaudited financial results for the three and six months-end June 30, 2021. The Bank produced net income amounting to $1,582,000 or $0.91 per basic share in the second quarter. This amount compares to a net income of $1,172,000 or $0.68 per share, for the same period last year. For the six months-ended the Bank produced net income amounting to $3,562,000 or $2.05 per basic share. This amount compares to a net income of $2,210,000 or $1.28 per share, for the same period last year.

At June 30, 2021, select financial information and key highlights include:

  • Return on average assets of 1.13%
  • Return on average equity of 12.86%
  • Book value of $32.76
  • Total deposit growth of 8.3%
  • Total asset growth of 8.0%
  • Community Bank Leverage Ratio of 9.00%
  • Strong liquidity position
  • Net interest margin of 3.02% at June 30, 2021 compared to 3.09% one year prior.
  • Outstanding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans of $26.2 million reported at December 31, 2020 decreased to $5.8 million at June 30, 2021 after receiving SBA forgiveness on $20.4 million. The Bank recognized $624,000 in revenue from the forgiven loans.
  • In 2021, the Bank participated in the next round of the SBA's PPP Program. During the first six months, the Bank generated $18.0 million new PPP loans. At June 30, 2021, $855,000 had been forgiven by the SBA. The bank recognized $147,000 in revenue related to this tranche of PPP lending.
  • At quarter-end, remaining PPP loan balances from both rounds totaled $23.0 million with $1,121,000 in deferred revenue.

As a result of the solid financial performance, the Board of Directors voted to pay the $0.18 per share quarterly dividend, or $0.72 per share annualized which is payable on August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record August 12, 2021. President & CEO, G. Lyn Hayth, III stated "Our second quarter financial results continued to exceed budget expectations. Additional PPP lending, SBA loan forgiveness, and the subsequent revenue recognition contributed to our successful financial results. In addition, strong and consistent revenue generated by our mortgage loan activity has been a strong contributor to earnings."

Results of Operations

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $1,582,000 compared to $1,172,000 for the same period last year, representing an increase of $410,000 or 35.0%. Basic and diluted earnings per share increased $0.23 from $0.68 at June 30, 2020 to $0.91 at June 30, 2021. The increase in net income is primarily due to $403,000 in PPP loan revenue recognized and $266,000 in secondary market mortgage income.

Net income was augmented because there was no provision for loan losses required by the quarterly calculation for the three months ended June 30, 2021 as compared to $745,000 for June 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision is due to a reduction in exposure on impaired loans, overall improved economic trends, and partially offset by the historic loss factor in the allowance for loan loss reserve calculation. In determining the estimated allowance, the Bank considered national and local unemployment trends, market conditions, and customer requests for payment deferrals.

Loan growth remained virtually unchanged as net loans decreased 0.54%. Interest and fees on loans at June 30, 2021 increased $134,000 over the same three month time period of 2020. Interest expense decreased by $525,000 from $1,216,000 at June 30, 2020 to $691,000 at June 30, 2021. The lower interest expense is a result of lower interest rates paid on the balances of interest-bearing deposits than for the same time period of 2020 and less interest paid on a borrowing with a smaller principal balance.

Noninterest income decreased by $45,000, or 5.1%, to $840,000 for the three months ended June 30, 2021 compared to $885,000 for same time period of 2020. The decrease is attributable primarily to the losses on sale of other real estate offset by income from loans held-for-sale, and income from title insurance subsidiaries.

Noninterest expense increased $875,000 from $2,917,000 at June 30, 2020 to $3,792,000 at June 30, 2021. The increase is primarily related to an increase in salary and employee benefits expense for the quarter. The majority of the increase in salaries expense is related to the deferred costs of PPP lending during the quarter.

Income tax expense for the three months ended June 30, 2021 was $410,000 compared to $298,000 one year prior. The increase in tax expense is due to higher revenue for the quarter.

Financial Condition

At June 30, 2021 total assets amounted to $645,341,000, an increase of 8.0% above total assets at December 31, 2020 of $597,794,000, an increase of $47,547,000. Total net loans decreased $2,472,000 or 0.5% from $454,680,000 at December 31, 2020 to $452,208,000 at June 30, 2021. Total deposits at December 31, 2020 amounted to $536,805,000, compared to $581,293,000 at June 30, 2021, an increase of 8.3% or $44,488,000. The increase in deposits is attributable to organic growth.

Stockholders' equity totaled $56,872,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $53,816,000 at December 31, 2020. The $3,056,000 increase during the period is net income for 2021, net proceeds from the issuance of common stock from the Dividend Reinvestment and Stock Purchase Plan, and partially offset by dividends paid and accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Non-Performing Assets

Non-performing assets, which consist of nonaccrual loans and foreclosed properties decreased from $3,200,000 at December 31, 2020 to $1,481,000 at June 30, 2021. The decrease is attributable to the sale of multiple foreclosed properties during the quarter with losses on sale of approximately $339,000. Nonaccrual loans were $1,213,000 at June 30, 2021 compared to $1,286,000 at December 31, 2020. There were no new additions to nonaccruals loans during the quarter.

A loan is considered impaired if it is probable that the Bank will be unable to collect all amounts due under the contractual terms of the loan agreement. Impaired loans amounted to $2,200,000 June 30, 2021 compared to $2,300,000 at December 31, 2020. Loss exposure on impaired loans decreased from $98,000 at December 31, 2020 to $9,000 at June 30, 2021 after obtaining current appraisals on collateral securing a significant number of impaired loans in the portfolio and estimating selling costs based on historical experience.

The Bank historically makes a conscious effort to attempt work-out loan scenarios with past due customers. In some cases, loan restructuring is appropriate. Bank management has procedures and processes in place to identify, monitor, and report troubled debt restructurings. At June 30, 2021, troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") totaled $1.2 million and were spread among various loan categories. No new TDRs have been identified in 2021.

Capital Ratios

Bank of Botetourt qualified for and adopted the optional, simplified measure of capital adequacy, the community bank leverage ratio framework, consistent with Section 201 of the Economic Growth, Regulatory Relief, and Consumer Protection Act. A qualifying community banking organization is defined as having less than $10 billion in total consolidated assets, a leverage ratio greater than 9%, off-balance sheet exposures of 25% or less of total consolidated assets, and trading assets and liabilities of 5% or less of total consolidated assets. It also cannot be an advanced approaches institution. Bank of Botetourt qualified to opt-in to the Community Bank Leverage Ratio ("CBLR"). As of June 30, 2021 Bank of Botetourt reported its CBLR ratio at 9.0% which meets the required regulatory minimum ratio. The CARES Act temporarily reduced the CBLR minimum ratio from 9.0% to 8.5% through December 31, 2021.

Paycheck Protection Program

Bank of Botetourt was a participant in the Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") initiated by the U.S. Department of the Treasury. At June 30, 2021 both rounds of PPP lending totaled $44.2, with $21.2 receiving forgiveness from the SBA. As result, $23.0 million of PPP loans remain on the balance sheet at the end of the second quarter. Deferred PPP loan servicing fees totaled $1,121,000 at June 30, 2021 while the Bank recognized $771,000 in revenue during 2021.

COVID-19 Customer & Employee Care

Bank of Botetourt assisted our customers and employees during the pandemic. For loan customers impacted by COVID-19, the Bank granted extensions, skip-a-payment, and modifications consistent with regulatory guidance. During the second quarter, additional requests for assistance slowed to only two requests. With the decline in requests for assistance for two consecutive quarters, Bank of Botetourt ended its COVID relief program on May 1, 2021. All of our offices are open will full access and all employees who worked from home during the pandemic have returned to the office environment. All Bank employees are eligible for and were encouraged to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. At June 30, 2021, the Bank had a bank-wide vaccination rate of 73%.

Vinton Office

On July 26, 2021 Bank of Botetourt opened its thirteenth retail office at 410 South Pollard Street, Vinton, in Roanoke County, Virginia. In addition to traditional retail banking services, the office will support commercial lending, treasury services, and merchant card services. Financial services will be offered through our Botetourt Wealth Management division. A grand opening celebration is planned for August 19, 2021.

About Bank of Botetourt

Bank of Botetourt was chartered in 1899 and operates thirteen retail offices in Botetourt, Rockbridge, Roanoke, and Franklin counties and the City of Salem, all in Virginia. Bank of Botetourt also operates a mortgage division, Virginia Mountain Mortgage and a financial services division, Botetourt Wealth Management.

Bank of Botetourt
Income Statement
For the six months ended and three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 (Unaudited)


















Six Months Ended
June 30,


Three Months Ended
June 30,




2021


2020


2021


2020

Interest income








Loans and fees on loans

$ 11,023,000


$ 10,741,000


$ 5,495,000


$ 5,361,000

Investment securities:








U.S. Treasury and Government Agencies

43,000


93,000


32,000


38,000

All other securities

148,000


116,000


78,000


58,000

Due from depository institutions

57,000


50,000


30,000


6,000

Federal Funds Sold

-


1,000


-


-

Total Interest income

11,271,000


11,001,000


5,635,000


5,463,000









Interest expense








Deposits

1,501,000


2,430,000


655,000


1,156,000

Other borrowings

36,000


60,000


36,000


60,000

Total Interest expense

1,537,000


2,490,000


691,000


1,216,000

Net Interest Income

9,734,000


8,511,000


4,944,000


4,247,000









Provision for loan losses

-


1,190,000


-


745,000

Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses

9,734,000


7,321,000


4,944,000


3,502,000









Noninterest income








Service charges on deposit accounts

300,000


306,000


149,000


111,000

Securities brokerage and annuities

86,000


59,000


63,000


26,000

Other income, net of gains

1,566,000


1,543,000


628,000


748,000

Total noninterest income

1,952,000


1,908,000


840,000


885,000









Noninterest expense








Salaries and employee benefits

3,192,000


2,817,000


1,695,000


1,096,000

Premises and fixed assets expense

776,000


731,000


398,000


364,000

Other expense

3,231,000


2,911,000


1,699,000


1,457,000

Total noninterest expense

7,199,000


6,459,000


3,792,000


2,917,000

Income before income taxes

4,487,000


2,770,000


1,992,000


1,470,000









Income tax expense

925,000


560,000


410,000


298,000

Net income

$ 3,562,000


$ 2,210,000


$ 1,582,000


$ 1,172,000









Basic earnings per share

$ 2.05


$ 1.28


$ 0.91


$ 0.68

Diluted earnings per share

$ 2.05


$ 1.28


$ 0.91


$ 0.68

Dividends declared per share

$ 0.36


$ 0.35


$ 0.180


$ 0.175

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

1,733,973


1,722,683


1,736,230


1,723,712

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

1,733,973


1,722,683


1,736,230


1,723,712

Bank of Botetourt
Balance Sheets, unconsolidated
June 30, 2021(unaudited) and December 31, 2020








(unaudited)


(audited)



June 30,


December 31,



2021


2020

Assets










Cash and Due from banks


$ 8,101,000


$ 7,979,000

Interest-bearing deposits with banks


120,450,000


90,791,000

Federal funds sold


389,000


387,000

Total cash and cash equivalents


128,940,000


99,157,000

Investment securities available for sale


30,870,000


16,802,000

Investment securities held to maturity


6,950,000


-

Equity securities with readily determinable fair values


76,000


51,000

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses of $5,220,000 at


452,208,000


454,680,000

June 30, 2021 and $5,239,000 at December 31, 2020





Loans held for sale


174,000


686,000

Premises and fixed assets, net


13,940,000


13,417,000

Other real estate owned


268,000


1,961,000

Investment in unconsolidated subsidiaries


2,330,000


2,082,000

Other assets


9,585,000


8,958,000

Total assets


645,341,000


597,794,000






Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity





Liabilities





Noninterest-bearing deposits


$ 84,465,000


$ 65,965,000

Interest-bearing deposits


496,828,000


470,840,000

Total deposits


581,293,000


536,805,000






Other borrowings


4,000,000


4,000,000

Other liabilities


3,176,000


3,173,000

Total liabilities


588,469,000


543,978,000






Commitments and contingencies


-


-






Stockholders' Equity





Common stock, $1.50 par value; 2,500,000 shares





authorized; 1,740,575 and 1,729,880 issued and





outstanding at June 30, 2021 and at December 31, 2020,





respectively


2,611,000


2,595,000

Additional paid-in capital


11,844,000


11,569,000

Retained earnings


43,619,000


40,681,000

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(1,202,000)


(1,029,000)

Total stockholders' equity


56,872,000


53,816,000

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity


645,341,000


597,794,000

favicon.png?sn=PH56069&sd=2021-07-30 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bank-of-botetourt-posts-profitable-second-quarter-financial-results-301344441.html

SOURCE Bank of Botetourt

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH56069&Transmission_Id=202107300830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH56069&DateId=20210730
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment