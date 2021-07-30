Idaho Offers Alternate Path for Evictions with Tyler Technologies' Modria Solution

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Idaho Offers Alternate Path for Evictions with Tyler Technologies' Modria Solution

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the Idaho Supreme Court has gone live on Tyler’s Modria%26reg%3B+online+dispute+resolution+%28ODR%29+solution, beginning as a pilot program in Ada County, Idaho. With the goal of limiting homelessness in the state, Modria will assist the court in mitigating an influx of potential cases stemming from the end of the federal eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on July 31. This solution will help inform citizens needing help of the available programs to assist with rent relief once the moratorium ends.

The eviction moratorium is a federal guideline preventing the eviction of tenants unable to make rental payments through the legal court process if they meet certain eligibility requirements, including job-related, loss of income, or health-related issues. Once this expires at the end of July, the court is expecting an increase in volume of cases filed by landlords. By implementing Modria, the court will be able to manage potential caseloads and alert parties to available options for rent relief, allowing people to possibly avoid an eviction judgment and get caught up on past due rent through a federally funded program.

Tyler’s Modria solution helps resolve disputes, including landlord/tenant, without needing to appear in person in court, helping free up resources for the court and saving users time, money, and stress. Modria offers resources and communication tools necessary to facilitate resolution for these types of cases entirely online, while providing a fair and transparent process for all participants. If parties cannot solve their dispute online, they still have the option to appear before a judge.

“Increasing access to justice is a top priority for Tyler, especially as families continue to face hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Gillespie, general manager of Tyler’s Modria solution. “We are optimistic that Modria will ease the burden on Ada County’s court system while providing the tools and resources to assist people in paying their rent. We hope to expand this solution to other parts of Idaho soon.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210730005063r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005063/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment