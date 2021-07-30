Idaho Offers Alternate Path for Evictions with Tyler Technologies' Modria Solution

Tyler+Technologies%2C+Inc. (NYSE: TYL) announced today the Idaho Supreme Court has gone live on Tyler’s Modria%26reg%3B+online+dispute+resolution+%28ODR%29+solution, beginning as a pilot program in Ada County, Idaho. With the goal of limiting homelessness in the state, Modria will assist the court in mitigating an influx of potential cases stemming from the end of the federal eviction moratorium, which is set to expire on July 31. This solution will help inform citizens needing help of the available programs to assist with rent relief once the moratorium ends.

The eviction moratorium is a federal guideline preventing the eviction of tenants unable to make rental payments through the legal court process if they meet certain eligibility requirements, including job-related, loss of income, or health-related issues. Once this expires at the end of July, the court is expecting an increase in volume of cases filed by landlords. By implementing Modria, the court will be able to manage potential caseloads and alert parties to available options for rent relief, allowing people to possibly avoid an eviction judgment and get caught up on past due rent through a federally funded program.

Tyler’s Modria solution helps resolve disputes, including landlord/tenant, without needing to appear in person in court, helping free up resources for the court and saving users time, money, and stress. Modria offers resources and communication tools necessary to facilitate resolution for these types of cases entirely online, while providing a fair and transparent process for all participants. If parties cannot solve their dispute online, they still have the option to appear before a judge.

“Increasing access to justice is a top priority for Tyler, especially as families continue to face hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Jamie Gillespie, general manager of Tyler’s Modria solution. “We are optimistic that Modria will ease the burden on Ada County’s court system while providing the tools and resources to assist people in paying their rent. We hope to expand this solution to other parts of Idaho soon.”

About Tyler Technologies, Inc.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL) provides integrated software and technology services to the public sector. Tyler's end-to-end solutions empower local, state, and federal government entities to operate more efficiently and connect more transparently with their constituents and with each other. By connecting data and processes across disparate systems, Tyler's solutions are transforming how clients gain actionable insights that solve problems in their communities. Tyler has more than 27,000 successful installations across more than 11,000 sites, with clients in all 50 states, Canada, the Caribbean, Australia, and other international locations. Tyler has been named to Government Technology's GovTech 100 list five times and has been recognized three times on Forbes' "Most Innovative Growth Companies" list. More information about Tyler Technologies, an S&P 500 company headquartered in Plano, Texas, can be found at tylertech.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210730005063/en/