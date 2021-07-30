Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc

New Purchases: IEMG, SWAV, CVX, MRK, UL, PPL, LNT, CSCO, TXN, MET, NVS, MMM, DLR, BK, IFF, PRU, SO, USB, ARE, O, GIS, DOW, SPGI, LKQ, ORCL, SWKS, TREX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Merck Inc, PPL Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 166,529 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,080 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63% S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,762 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,907 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32% iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 282,587 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 282,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 121.55%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $364.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.