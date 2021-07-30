Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc

- New Purchases: IEMG, SWAV, CVX, MRK, UL, PPL, LNT, CSCO, TXN, MET, NVS, MMM, DLR, BK, IFF, PRU, SO, USB, ARE, O, GIS, DOW, SPGI, LKQ, ORCL, SWKS, TREX,
- Added Positions: MDY, VZ, ABT, PEP, NOC, PFE, IWM, IEFA, VEA, INTC, BDX, QCOM, UNH, VUG, VWO, SQ, PYPL, MSCI, PENN, ALGN, BR, TWTR, ANTM, DGX, MAS, EW, CMI, BAC,
- Reduced Positions: IWV, UPS, MSFT, MCD, ACN, XLY, QUAL, WM, HD, SPY, GOOGL, IJR, IJH, ITW, SHOP, TROW, NKE, CNC, IWD, IVW, VEEV, V, APD, AKAM, STT, FDX, MGA, AMP, ABMD, CRM, ADP, ATVI, ADBE, ZM, ZTS, PANW, ROP, AXON, DIS, TFX, AVGO, MTCH, NFLX, TJX, XOM, IVE, PTON, DOCU, JNJ, AMT, MASI, FB, TSLA, AJG, NVDA, USMV, VIG,
For the details of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascent+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 166,529 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,080 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
- S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,762 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,907 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
- iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 282,587 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 282,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 121.55%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $364.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:
1. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment