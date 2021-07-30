Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC Buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, ShockWave Medical Inc, Chevron Corp, Merck Inc, PPL Corp, sells McDonald's Corp, Teleflex Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q2, Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC owns 148 stocks with a total value of $524 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ascent+wealth+partners%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC
  1. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 166,529 shares, 8.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 110,080 shares, 7.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.63%
  3. S&P MidCap 400 ETF (MDY) - 47,762 shares, 4.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.38%
  4. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 147,907 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.32%
  5. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) - 282,587 shares, 3.61% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $62.73 and $67.66, with an estimated average price of $65.51. The stock is now traded at around $63.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.61%. The holding were 282,587 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: ShockWave Medical Inc (SWAV)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in ShockWave Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $130.26 and $201.49, with an estimated average price of $162.9. The stock is now traded at around $179.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 4,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Chevron Corp (CVX)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Chevron Corp. The purchase prices were between $100.95 and $110.81, with an estimated average price of $105.53. The stock is now traded at around $101.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 7,657 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Merck & Co Inc (MRK)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Merck & Co Inc. The purchase prices were between $70.26 and $77.77, with an estimated average price of $74.29. The stock is now traded at around $77.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 8,860 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $55.83 and $61.05, with an estimated average price of $59.02. The stock is now traded at around $57.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 10,900 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: PPL Corp (PPL)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in PPL Corp. The purchase prices were between $27.61 and $29.5, with an estimated average price of $28.89. The stock is now traded at around $28.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 22,428 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PepsiCo Inc by 58.14%. The purchase prices were between $141.28 and $148.58, with an estimated average price of $145.6. The stock is now traded at around $157.120000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 9,183 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Northrop Grumman Corp by 121.55%. The purchase prices were between $322.24 and $377.51, with an estimated average price of $359.08. The stock is now traded at around $364.925000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,282 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Pfizer Inc (PFE)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Pfizer Inc by 76.64%. The purchase prices were between $35.91 and $40.68, with an estimated average price of $38.81. The stock is now traded at around $42.885000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 25,374 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.07%. The purchase prices were between $71.04 and $77.08, with an estimated average price of $74.63. The stock is now traded at around $75.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 8,913 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 52.98%. The purchase prices were between $48.72 and $52.87, with an estimated average price of $51.22. The stock is now traded at around $51.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 15,147 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 50.00%. The purchase prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87. The stock is now traded at around $295.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 465 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC. Also check out:

1. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ascent Wealth Partners, LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider