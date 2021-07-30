Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Fusion Family Wealth LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Fusion Family Wealth LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fusion+family+wealth+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Fusion Family Wealth LLC
  1. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 267,214 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51%
  2. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,585,595 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31%
  3. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,078,064 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 265,782 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98%
  5. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 902,376 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%
New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.9%. The holding were 1,078,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,721,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (RWK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.361600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 355,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (SPMD)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: (FEU)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2695.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1493.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2005.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.903000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.549100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Sold Out: Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $27.71.

Sold Out: Verisk Analytics Inc (VRSK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Sold Out: Amphenol Corp (APH)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48.



Here is the complete portfolio of Fusion Family Wealth LLC. Also check out:

1. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Fusion Family Wealth LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Fusion Family Wealth LLC keeps buying
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment
Author's Avatar

insider