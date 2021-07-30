Fusion Family Wealth LLC Buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, Sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc

New Purchases: RWL, BSCO, RWK, SPMD, GOOGL, FEU, SPYV,

RWL, BSCO, RWK, SPMD, GOOGL, FEU, SPYV, Added Positions: SPY, SPEM, SPSM, BRK.B, IWF, VO, VUG,

SPY, SPEM, SPSM, BRK.B, IWF, VO, VUG, Reduced Positions: RWJ, IVV, IEFA, BSCM, VV, QQQ, IEMG, IJH, IJR,

RWJ, IVV, IEFA, BSCM, VV, QQQ, IEMG, IJH, IJR, Sold Out: AAPL, MA, FB, ECON, VRSK, APH, JPM, ITB, IWC, IWM, IWR, VFC, BMY, V, DVY, DIA, EEMV, IBB, IWB, IUSG, IVE, ATVI, IWD, IYR, JKE, SPLG, VBK, VFH, VTI, XLF, AMZN, XOM, AEP, PFE, CVX, COST, PGX, EQC, GE, IWO, CMCSA, KO, MDYG, MJ, IVW, SPDW, USO, BIIB, VNQ, VYM, ACN, COCBF, ABBV, DELL, KTB, BOND, DEM, DES, TEL, DJP, HD, UNH, EEM, TXN, GLD, PRU, IHE, ES, NYCB, PSX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF, Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, sells iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Apple Inc, Mastercard Inc, Facebook Inc, Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fusion Family Wealth LLC. As of 2021Q2, Fusion Family Wealth LLC owns 36 stocks with a total value of $668 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 267,214 shares, 15.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.51% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 1,585,595 shares, 12.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.31% Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (RWL) - 1,078,064 shares, 11.90% of the total portfolio. New Position Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 265,782 shares, 8.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.98% Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) - 902,376 shares, 7.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.38%

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $69.28 and $74.42, with an estimated average price of $72.71. The stock is now traded at around $74.458000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.9%. The holding were 1,078,064 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $22.02 and $22.21, with an estimated average price of $22.13. The stock is now traded at around $22.195000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.72%. The holding were 1,721,534 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.25 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $89.42. The stock is now traded at around $89.361600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.71%. The holding were 355,337 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $45.6 and $48.41, with an estimated average price of $47.28. The stock is now traded at around $47.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,891 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in . The purchase prices were between $38.82 and $43.34, with an estimated average price of $41.6. The stock is now traded at around $33.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,724 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $2062.52 and $2450.72, with an estimated average price of $2328.99. The stock is now traded at around $2695.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 133 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 22.26%. The purchase prices were between $395.04 and $428.06, with an estimated average price of $415.91. The stock is now traded at around $438.575000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,514 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1493.10%. The purchase prices were between $42.53 and $45.98, with an estimated average price of $44.44. The stock is now traded at around $42.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 2005.87%. The purchase prices were between $41.31 and $45.17, with an estimated average price of $43.31. The stock is now traded at around $42.903000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 7,539 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 73.82%. The purchase prices were between $255.47 and $292.52, with an estimated average price of $278.9. The stock is now traded at around $279.549100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,766 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26.72%. The purchase prices were between $242.76 and $272.16, with an estimated average price of $257.42. The stock is now traded at around $280.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 882 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Mastercard Inc. The sale prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $294.53 and $355.64, with an estimated average price of $320.19.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF. The sale prices were between $26.11 and $28.49, with an estimated average price of $27.71.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Verisk Analytics Inc. The sale prices were between $167.8 and $188.88, with an estimated average price of $177.32.

Fusion Family Wealth LLC sold out a holding in Amphenol Corp. The sale prices were between $64.17 and $69.16, with an estimated average price of $67.48.