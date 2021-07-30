Japanese Alternative meat venture Next Meats will be constructing its own eco-friendly factory, dedicated to alternative protein products

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener Buffett-Munger Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Japanese Alternative meat venture Next Meats will be constructing its own eco-friendly factory, dedicated to alternative protein products

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, July 30, 2021

TOKYO, July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Meats Co, the alternative meat venture company from Tokyo, is known for commercializing the world's first vegan Japanese barbecue meat analogues—the NEXT Yakiniku series, as well as the NEXT Gyudon, which is a vegan simulation of the traditional Japanese beef bowl.

image.jpg

Next Meats has recently gained attention for successfully developing an alternative egg product, the NEXT Egg 1.0, and also launching the NEXT Yakiniku in the U.S. and selling out their first release of products in a day.

Today, Next Meats just revealed their plan to start the construction of their eco-friendly production facility called the "NEXT Factory", in Niigata, Japan, which is the hometown of Ryo Shirai, one of the two co-founders. This factory will be a one-stop hub dedicated to alternative protein products and will include everything from an R&D lab to the production line. This kind of large-scale facility specifically dedicated to the development of alternative proteins is likely to be the first of its kind in Japan*. In a press conference announcing the construction of the facility, founders Hideyuki Sasaki and Ryo Shirai revealed that the NEXT Factory will incorporate DX systems as well as solar panels and other sustainable technologies, and its completion is scheduled for next summer.

Sasaki and Shirai expressed that by building the NEXT Factory, they aim to further stabilize the global supply chain of Next Meats products while lowering retail costs and strengthening the company's R&D capacities. Shirai, (Co-founder of Next Meats Co. and CEO of Next Meats Holdings (OTC Pink: NXMH)) also voiced his strong determination to give back to his hometown and the Niigata prefecture, and his desire to contribute to and lead the alternative protein industry from Niigata.

This dedication has been fervently exhibited recently. Next Meats is working with a local construction firm that uses materials sourced from the area, and is scheduled to co-produce a new product with Kameda Seika—one of the most prominent snack manufacturers in Japan, which is from Niigata—and they have also recently signed a cooperative research and development agreement with Nagaoka University of Technology, to study epigenetics and its new applications in developing alternative meat products. Next Meats says they hope to continue collaborating with local entities and spark open innovations and keep accelerating the growth of the alternative meat industry in Japan, and the world.

About Next Meats
Based in Tokyo, Next Meats is a food-tech venture company that specialises in the research and development of Japanese-style alternative meat products. Its journey of product development began in 2017, and the company was officially established in June of 2020. In December 2020 they announced their partnership with Toyota-Tsusho Corporation, and was listed on the American OTCBB in January of 2021. The company is currently rapidly expanding their presence to over 9 countries. They plan to research various types of alternative proteins in the future and aim to replace all animal meats by 2050.

Website: https://nextmeats.us
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/next_meats/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/nextmeats?lang=en
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/nextmeatsus/

*Based on research by Next Meats, at the point of 7/30/2021

Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=CN60355&sd=2021-07-30 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/japanese-alternative-meat-venture-next-meats-will-be-constructing-its-own-eco-friendly-factory-dedicated-to-alternative-protein-products-301345289.html

SOURCE Next Meats Co., Ltd.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN60355&Transmission_Id=202107301221PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN60355&DateId=20210730
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment