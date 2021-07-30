Logo
OMERS Infrastructure Agrees to Purchase 19.4% Stake in Azure Power

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image

Transaction expands Canadian pension plan’s direct investment holdings in India, while increasing its global exposure to renewables sector

SINGAPORE, July 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMERS Infrastructure today announced that it has signed a Stock Purchase Agreement to acquire from International Finance Corporation and IFC GIF Investment Company I an approximately 19.4% stake in Azure Power Global Limited (: AZRE), for a total consideration of approximately US$219m. Founded in 2008, Azure Power is a leading independent renewable power producer located in India, with an asset base of ~2 GW of operational capacity and ~5 GW of capacity under construction or awarded.

“This agreement to invest in Azure Power demonstrates OMERS strong global interest in high-quality renewable power and energy transition assets, as well as our interest in India as an investment destination and Asia-Pacific more broadly,” said Annesley Wallace, Executive Vice President and Global Head of OMERS Infrastructure. “This transaction directly supports our mission of building a strong portfolio of well-run assets that will help pay pensions to our members over the long term,” she added.

“Azure Power’s vision is to provide affordable, clean energy in an efficient, sustainable and socially-responsible manner. OMERS is proud to be working with the management and our fellow investors to help Azure Power achieve its goals,” said Prateek Maheshwari, Managing Director, Asia, OMERS Infrastructure. “The closing of this transaction would mark our second direct infrastructure investment in India, following our 2019 investment in the IndInfravit toll road platform. In support of our goal of prudently diversifying OMERS investments across global markets, we will continue to explore additional promising opportunities in India and throughout Asia-Pacific,” he added.

OMERS Infrastructure’s global renewable energy holdings include Leeward Renewable Energy, a growth-oriented renewable energy company that owns and operates a portfolio of 22 renewable energy facilities across nine U.S. states, totaling more than 2 GW of installed capacity. Leeward is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The transaction is expected to close in early August. Ambit Private Limited acted as financial advisor to OMERS Infrastructure.

Contact:
Neil Hrab
Manager, Media Relations
416-369-2418
[email protected]

About OMERS and OMERS Infrastructure:

OMERS Infrastructure manages investments globally in infrastructure on behalf of OMERS, the defined benefit pension plan for municipal employees in the Province of Ontario, Canada. Investments are aimed at steady returns to help deliver sustainable, affordable and meaningful pensions to OMERS members.

OMERS diversified portfolio of large-scale infrastructure assets exhibits stability and strong cash flows, in sectors including energy, digital services, transportation and government-regulated services. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers, and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in public markets, private equity, infrastructure and real estate. OMERS is one of Canada's largest defined benefit pension funds, with net assets of C$105 billion.

For more information, please visit: www.omersinfrastructure.com

