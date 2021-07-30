Cimpress Posts 2021 Virtual Investor Day Video Content and Registration Link for Live Q&A Session

Today Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) has posted prepared video content for its previously announced 2021 Virtual Investor Day at the event site, investorday.cimpress.com. In these videos, hear from the following executives:
- Cimpress and Vistaprint Founder and Chief Executive Officer Robert Keane
- Cimpress and Vistaprint Chief Financial Officer Sean Quinn
- Cimpress and Vistaprint Chief Technology Officer Maarten Wensveen
- Vistaprint President, North American Business Emily Whittaker
- Vistaprint President, International Business Florian Baumgartner
- Vistaprint Chief Data Officer Sebastian Klapdor
- Vistaprint Chief Marketing Officer Ricky Engelberg
- The Print Group and Pixartprinting Chief Executive Officer Paolo Roatta
- BuildASign Chief Executive Officer Bryan Kranik
Cimpress will also host a live video Q&A session on Monday, August 2, 2021 at 11am EDT with Cimpress and Vistaprint executives. Investors who wish to participate in the live event must register at investorday.cimpress.com. Questions can be pre-submitted by emailing [email protected].
About Cimpress
Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) invests in and builds customer-focused, entrepreneurial, mass-customization businesses for the long term. Mass customization is a competitive strategy which seeks to produce goods and services to meet individual customer needs with near mass production efficiency. Cimpress businesses include BuildASign, Drukwerkdeal, Exaprint, National Pen, Pixartprinting, Printi, Vistaprint and WIRmachenDRUCK. To learn more, visit http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cimpress.com.
Cimpress and the Cimpress logo are trademarks of Cimpress plc or its subsidiaries. All other brand and product names appearing on this announcement may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.
