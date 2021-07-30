Keeley Comments on Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software ( CGNT, Financial) (CGNT - $24.50 – NASDAQ) is a leading provider of security analytics software used bygovernments and corporations to manage information and detect threats. It recently became a standalone public company after it was spun out of Verint Systems in February. During the quarter, it reported solid earnings, although it had previously preannounced these numbers. Forward guidance on revenues was in line with expectations, but EPS was a little light of prior consensus. Given that the company and the analysts are still in the process of getting used to each other, we are not terribly concerned about this, but we will be monitoring progress toward improving profitability closely.

From Keeley Asset Management Corp (Trades, Portfolio)'s Small-Mid Cap Value Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.