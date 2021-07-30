Logo
REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC Buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensiv, Sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year

Author's Avatar
insider
Jul 30, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF, FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund, FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensiv, FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, sells SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF, iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2021Q2, REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC owns 117 stocks with a total value of $316 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/redw+stanley+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC
  1. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) - 1,379,318 shares, 22.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.72%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 171,918 shares, 12.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.34%
  3. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) - 522,891 shares, 6.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.33%
  4. ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) - 149,013 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.07%
  5. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ) - 189,943 shares, 6.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.23%
New Purchase: FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF (HYGV)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FlexShares High Yield Value Scored Bond Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.64 and $49.91, with an estimated average price of $49.21. The stock is now traded at around $49.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 159,558 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.78, with an estimated average price of $52.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.023400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 55,725 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensiv (IQDE)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensiv. The purchase prices were between $23.51 and $25.11, with an estimated average price of $24.4. The stock is now traded at around $24.361600. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 40,640 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index (NFRA)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index. The purchase prices were between $55.76 and $59.35, with an estimated average price of $57.83. The stock is now traded at around $57.888000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 12,030 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.99 and $51.08, with an estimated average price of $51.03. The stock is now traded at around $51.095100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 11,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $54.42 and $55.28, with an estimated average price of $54.83. The stock is now traded at around $55.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,977 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB)

REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC sold out a holding in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $29.44 and $29.96, with an estimated average price of $29.72.



Here is the complete portfolio of REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:

1. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that REDW Stanley Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying

