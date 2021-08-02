Casa Systems to Power Bell Canada's 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Casa Systems to Power Bell Canada's 5G Fixed Wireless Access

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

New 5G Outdoor CPE for Bell’s rural Wireless Home Internet service

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bell Canada to provide new 5G Sub-6 High-Gain Outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. Focused on bringing the next generation of broadband access to customers in small towns and rural communities, Bell’s upcoming 5G Wireless Home Internet rollout is expected to be North America’s largest 5G Sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.

Bell is Canada’s largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections. Since 2018, Casa Systems has provided 4G CPE for Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service, which is now connecting rural homes and business locations across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba with Internet download speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

“Bell is significantly accelerating our capital investment in broadband network infrastructure to support Canada’s ongoing social and economic recovery from the COVID crisis – and 5G enhancement of our rural Wireless Home Internet service is a key part of the plan,” said Shawn Omstead, VP of Residential Products and Services at Bell Canada. “Casa Systems has been a trusted partner in our successful 4G fixed wireless deployment to these traditionally underserved locations, and we look forward to working closely with Casa as we continue to bridge the digital divide with enhanced 5G broadband access for customers in rural and remote communities.”

A market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access, Casa Systems originally deployed 3G fixed wireless access in Canada with Bell 10 years ago and has extensive insight into customer requirements, geographic territory, and spectrum. The newest CPE device from Casa Systems integrates a powerful 5G Sub-6 modem and high-gain directional antennas that can be customized to match the network performance characteristics, alongside innovative installation tools and an app that ensures optimal performance while reducing installation times and overall deployment costs.

“Bell is committed to delivering world-leading 5G services in Canada and we are pleased to expand our partnership with 5G fixed wireless access to support the growth of the country’s connected communities,” said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems. “A real landmark for Casa Systems, this agreement highlights the dramatic technology advances we’re driving in the speed, reach and reduced cost of fixed wireless access. This is a game-changer that opens up broadband services to more people.”

With more than a decade of deployment experience with Bell Canada and other leading operators across the globe, Casa Systems is a market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access technologies. Casa Systems’ 5G portfolio has a range of innovative, world-leading devices designed to optimize the connectivity of the architecture and deployment outcomes of 5G networks, and deliver quality, dependable gigabit-speed services to end users.

About Casa Systems, Inc.
Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Alicia Thomas
Casa Systems, Inc.
+1.817.909.8921
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODMwMDg4MiM0MzM2MDg2IzIxMzY2NDQ=
adcecec4-1f2d-4359-93ab-ff1fcb63eefe

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment