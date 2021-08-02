Casa Systems to Power Bell Canada's 5G Fixed Wireless Access

ANDOVER, Mass., Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA), a leading provider of physical and cloud-native broadband technology solutions for wireless, cable, and fixed networks, today announced an exclusive agreement with Bell Canada to provide new 5G Sub-6 High-Gain Outdoor consumer premise equipment (CPE) for Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service. Focused on bringing the next generation of broadband access to customers in small towns and rural communities, Bell’s upcoming 5G Wireless Home Internet rollout is expected to be North America’s largest 5G Sub-6 fixed wireless deployment.



Bell is Canada’s largest communications company with more than 22 million consumer and business customer connections. Since 2018, Casa Systems has provided 4G CPE for Bell’s Wireless Home Internet service, which is now connecting rural homes and business locations across Atlantic Canada, Québec, Ontario, and Manitoba with Internet download speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

“Bell is significantly accelerating our capital investment in broadband network infrastructure to support Canada’s ongoing social and economic recovery from the COVID crisis – and 5G enhancement of our rural Wireless Home Internet service is a key part of the plan,” said Shawn Omstead, VP of Residential Products and Services at Bell Canada. “Casa Systems has been a trusted partner in our successful 4G fixed wireless deployment to these traditionally underserved locations, and we look forward to working closely with Casa as we continue to bridge the digital divide with enhanced 5G broadband access for customers in rural and remote communities.”

A market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access, Casa Systems originally deployed 3G fixed wireless access in Canada with Bell 10 years ago and has extensive insight into customer requirements, geographic territory, and spectrum. The newest CPE device from Casa Systems integrates a powerful 5G Sub-6 modem and high-gain directional antennas that can be customized to match the network performance characteristics, alongside innovative installation tools and an app that ensures optimal performance while reducing installation times and overall deployment costs.

“Bell is committed to delivering world-leading 5G services in Canada and we are pleased to expand our partnership with 5G fixed wireless access to support the growth of the country’s connected communities,” said Jerry Guo, CEO of Casa Systems. “A real landmark for Casa Systems, this agreement highlights the dramatic technology advances we’re driving in the speed, reach and reduced cost of fixed wireless access. This is a game-changer that opens up broadband services to more people.”

With more than a decade of deployment experience with Bell Canada and other leading operators across the globe, Casa Systems is a market leader and technology innovator in fixed wireless access technologies. Casa Systems’ 5G portfolio has a range of innovative, world-leading devices designed to optimize the connectivity of the architecture and deployment outcomes of 5G networks, and deliver quality, dependable gigabit-speed services to end users.

About Casa Systems, Inc.

Casa Systems, Inc. ( CASA) delivers the core-to-customer building blocks to speed 5G transformation with future-proof solutions and cutting-edge bandwidth for all access types. In today’s increasingly personalized world, Casa Systems creates disruptive architectures built specifically to meet the needs of service provider networks. Our suite of open, cloud-native network solutions unlocks new ways for service providers to build networks without boundaries and maximizes revenue-generating capabilities. Commercially deployed in more than 70 countries, Casa Systems serves over 475 Tier 1 and regional service providers worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.casa-systems.com .

CONTACT INFORMATION:



Alicia Thomas

Casa Systems, Inc.

+1.817.909.8921

[email protected]