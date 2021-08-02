Logo
CDW Announces Acquisition of Focal Point Data Risk

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq: CDW), a leading multi-brand technology services and solutions provider to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Focal Point Data Risk, a leading provider of cybersecurity services with customers across a diverse set of industries.

“Helping our customers leverage technology to protect their most critical data is core to our mission,” said Christine A. Leahy, president and chief executive officer, CDW. “Adding Focal Point’s array of security consulting, customer workforce skills development and professional services capabilities expands CDW’s services portfolio and enhances our ability to address risks posed by malicious cyber threats and cyber workforce shortages, while helping customers successfully navigate shifting data protection laws.”

Focal Point is a leading U.S.-based cybersecurity services firm working with key security technology providers to address customer priorities – including those in the most highly regulated and complex industries such as government, financial services and healthcare. Focal Point brings an expert team with deep capabilities in today’s most important cybersecurity domains, from identity and access management to cloud security to DevSecOps. With complementary customer relationships and with security as a top focus area for CDW customers, this acquisition expands our ability to support the full technology lifecycle for our customers.

“For our customers and coworkers, joining CDW creates a meaningful opportunity to build a world that is secure by design and protected by default,” said Brian Marlier, chief executive officer, Focal Point. “More than ever, our customers need us to mitigate risk as they progress their digital journey. Focal Point and CDW are well-aligned with shared values and a reputation for exceeding customer expectations.”

“With the Focal Point team joining forces with CDW, our intent is clear – to deliver the industry’s best customer experience as we use our unparalleled expertise to protect our customers today and in the future,” said Andy Eccles, senior vice president, Integrated Technology Solutions, CDW. “As we focus increasingly on a cloud-first approach with our customers, it’s essential that we deliver identity management and data protection services which support the full technology lifecycle.”

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Focal Point is not expected to have a material impact on CDW’s 2021 Non-GAAP earnings per share.

About CDW

CDW Corporation (Nasdaq:CDW) is a leading multi-brand provider of information technology solutions to business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. A Fortune 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Index, CDW was founded in 1984 and employs over 10,000 coworkers. For the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2021, CDW generated Net sales of approximately $19 billion. For more information about CDW, please visit www.CDW.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this release that are not statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including without limitation statements regarding the expected benefits of the transaction and any statements regarding the plans, strategies and objectives for the transaction. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements. Although CDW believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to have been correct. Reference is made to a more complete discussion of forward-looking statements and applicable risks contained under the captions "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in CDW’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and subsequent filings with the SEC. CDW undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210802005429r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210802005429/en/

