Kantara Approves LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Risk Defense Platform Compliance with NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, as a Component Service at IAL2

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021

WASHINGTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions Risk Defense Platform service has been approved by Kantara Initiative as a Component Service, in compliance with the requirements of NIST SP 800-63 rev.3 (Technical) Class of Approval, at Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2). Kantara's Trust Mark is provided as part of their leading global consortium dedicated to improving trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. As a Kantara Approved Service Provider, LexisNexis offers a trusted service to Federal, state and local agencies, financial institutions, insurance companies, and healthcare providers.

LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

The Risk Defense Platform (RDP) is a risk-based tool that performs identification services and defends against fraud threats to support client systems with onboarding and authentication.

RDP provides client credential service providers (CSPs) with a single integration point to the RDP tool and allows those clients to implement and modify risk-based fraud management strategies based on their business policies or changing market conditions. RDP supports device binding, document authentication with portrait match and liveness check, verification, phone matching with an authoritative source and one-time passcodes (OTPs).

"Throughout the current pandemic, imposter fraud and attacks at scale on our government's online systems have become an epidemic of its own," said Haywood Talcove, CEO Government, LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Providing equitable digital identity solutions with the proper level of friction is a key factor to stop fraud in its tracks, to support the confident distribution of benefits, and to provide government agencies and private sector companies alike the power to ensure the overall integrity of their programs. This important certification from the Kantara Initiative provides further validation of our Risk Defense Platform decisioning engine and its power to prevent fraud across a whole spectrum of government and private sector programs."

"We congratulate LexisNexis on their grant of Kantara Trust Mark as an Approved Component Service operating at IAL2. We look forward to their continued leadership in the identity space and contribution in reducing friction and fraud. Kantara plays a critical role in providing vendors customers with the confidence that the identity solutions they are considering have been certified", said Kay Chopard, Executive Director, Kantara Initiative.

About Kantara Assurance Program
Since 2011, Kantara has operated governance and processes to Assess & Approve services and grant the use of Trust Marks to Service Providers in those communities that seek conformance with a given set of digital identity standards and requirements to ensure the security, data protection and privacy of a person's identity and personal data. Kantara's Identity Assurance Framework and related Programs Accredit Assessors and Approves services .

About LexisNexis® Risk Solutions
LexisNexis Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare, and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/ NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information and analytics for professional and business customers. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

About Kantara
Kantara Initiative is the leading global community commons improving trustworthy use of identity and personal data through innovation, standardization and good practice. Kantara nurtures ground-breaking R&D, develops specifications and operates conformity assessment programs for the digital identity and personal data ecosystems. Kantara provides its coveted eID assisting Identity Assurance Trust Mark and ground-breaking specifications for User Managed Access, and the privacy enabling Consent Receipt. More information is available at https://kantarainitiative.org/.

Follow Kantara Initiative on Twitter — @KantaraNews and on LinkedIn - #KantaraInitiative

Media Contact:

Paul Eckloff
LexisNexis Risk Solutions
Mobile: +1.202.941.6986
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CL59787&sd=2021-08-02 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kantara-approves-lexisnexis-risk-solutions-risk-defense-platform-compliance-with-nist-sp-800-63-rev3-technical-class-of-approval-as-a-component-service-at-ial2-301345793.html

SOURCE LexisNexis Risk Solutions

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL59787&Transmission_Id=202108020945PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL59787&DateId=20210802
