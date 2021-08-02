Keysight Technologies to Showcase Advanced High-Speed Digital Design Solutions at DesignCon 2021

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: KEYS)

What: High-speed digital standards are evolving, and technological generational changes introduce new test challenges for digital designs. At DesignCon+2021, Keysight’s technical experts will highlight high-speed digital designs across all product development stages which enables customers to anticipate test challenges and optimize performance, as well as accelerate time-to-market of high-speed computing interfaces, data center connections and consumer electronics. When: August 16 – 18, 2021 Where: Keysight Booth Number 807 San Jose McEnery Convention Center Expo Information Tuesday, August 17, 2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. PDT Wednesday, August 18, 2021: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m. PDT

Keysight will deliver the following demonstrations that help accelerate a customer’s digital designs:

PathWave+Design PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) and workflow wizards to reduce design iterations in next-generation memory system designs.

High-Speed+Computing+Interfaces PCI Express (PCIe) transmitter (Tx) and receiver (Rx) test solutions (PCIe5 and PCI6 pathfinding) that examine signal integrity challenges, issues with connector crosstalk, receiver jitter sensitivity, overall channel insertion loss and attenuated signals. Input/output buffer information specific (IBIS) algorithmic modeling interface (AMI) models on an enhanced double data rate (DDR5) bit-by-bit channel simulator that provides signal access, automated control of the device under test (DUT) for fast repeatable test and a data repository for quick result analysis and rapid decision making.

Data+Center+Connectivity An automated test system for 100 Gbps physical layer (PHY) validation (800G) which requires unique, precision measurements to validate new test methods and specifications before the standard is complete. A compliance test solution for 400GBASE devices and components to achieve increased bandwidth in data center networks and designed to integrate forward error correction (FEC) constraints into the physical design validation.

Consumer+Electronics USB4 and DisplayPort 2.0 compliant solutions over a lossy (using inexact approximations and partial data discarding to represent content), low cost, passive cable with Keysight’s UXR-Series+oscilloscope.

Signal+Integrity Offering insight into associated signal integrity challenges such as reflections, eye diagram closure, crosstalk, and bit errors at the receiver for up to 800G physical layer interconnect components.

Intelligent+Software+Test+Automation How to enable companies to view their technology through the eyes of their users to identify and address interface errors and performance issues before they go into production.



In Executive Ballroom Room 210E, Keysight’s test and measurement experts will offer complimentary Keysight Education Forum (KEF) sessions:

Tuesday, August 17th Sessions

Advanced Testing Challenges at 32GBaud PAM4 with PCIe 6.0

Next Gen Development in Type-C Ecosystem

Physical Layer Validation Challenges of Characterizing 100 Gbps/lane Designs

Solving Forward Error Correction Problems

Wednesday, August 18th Sessions

Guide to Recalibrate Signal Integrity Intuition for Memory Interfaces

Ramping up on the Latest Skills for Power Integrity Design/Debug

Next-Generation Memory Solutions

Explore Why Testing Disaggregated 5G Elements in Isolations is Required to Ensure Proper O-RAN Fronthaul Conformance

In addition, on Tuesday, August 17th, visit the Chiphead+Theatre from 2:15 to 3:00 p.m. for Keysight’s Modernization of Test and Measurementtechnical session.

Media Activities

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight delivers advanced design and validation solutions that help accelerate innovation to connect and secure the world. Keysight’s dedication to speed and precision extends to software-driven insights and analytics that bring tomorrow’s technology products to market faster across the development lifecycle, in design simulation, prototype validation, automated software testing, manufacturing analysis, and network performance optimization and visibility in enterprise, service provider and cloud environments. Our customers span the worldwide communications and industrial ecosystems, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, semiconductor and general electronics markets. Keysight generated revenues of $4.2B in fiscal year 2020. For more information about Keysight Technologies (NYSE: KEYS), visit us at www.keysight.com.

