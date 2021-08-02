Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund Takes a Spade to Largest Holding St. Joe

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Berkowitz's Fairholme Fund Takes a Spade to Largest Holding St. Joe

Fund releases 2nd-quarter portfolio

Author's Avatar
Sydnee Gatewood
Aug 02, 2021

Summary

  • The fund trimmed its stake by 3.01%.
  • No other changes were made to the portfolio.
Article's Main Image

In its portfolio for the second quarter of 2021, which was released last week, the

Fairholme Fund (Trades, Portfolio) disclosed it reduced its position in The St. Joe Co. (JOE, Financial).

The fund is part of

Bruce Berkowitz (Trades, Portfolio)’s Miami-based Fairholme Capital Management. As he believes that more diversified portfolios lead to more average returns, the guru invests in a handful of undervalued stocks whose underlying companies have good management teams and steady cash flow generation.

Based on these criteria, the fund trimmed its stake by 3.01% during the three months ended May 31. Fairholme sold 668,800 shares of the Florida-based real estate development and asset management company, impacting the equity portfolio by -2.71%. The stock traded for an average price of $45.35 per share during the quarter.

Despite the reduction, in his semi-annual 2021 letter, Berkowitz noted St. Joe has become the fund’s largest investment by far. It now holds 21.5 million shares, which account for 87.95% of the equity portfolio. GuruFocus estimates the fund has gained 59.42% on the investment over its lifetime.

1422205968648884224.png

St. Joe, which is one of Florida’s largest landowners, has a $2.68 billion market cap; its shares were trading around $45.48 on Monday with a price-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-book ratio of 4.72 and a price-sales ratio of 12.21.

The GF Value Line suggests the stock is modestly overvalued based on its historical ratios, past performance and future earnings projections.

1422215610879823872.png

The valuation rank of 5 out of 10, however, is more supportive of it being fairly valued.

In addition to owning 171,000 acres of land in Northwest Florida, Berkowitz said in his semi-annual letter that the “company obtained what may be the largest residential entitlement in the United Sates, initiated the first of what I expect to be many billion-dollar growth plans on coastal lands held for decades, and repurchased 36.3% of its stock at an average price of $17.63 per share.”

Additionally, for the second quarter, St. Joe reported on July 28 its revenue increased 100% from the prior-year quarter to $72.2 million, while operating income grew 177% to $30.7 million.

1422226234401738752.png

The company also saw its cash before distributions and investments climb 127% to $1 per share over the first six months of the year.

As a result of these promising developments, Berkowitz commented that

Charlie Munger (Trades, Portfolio) was correct when he said, “The big money is not in the buying or the selling, but in the waiting.”

GuruFocus rated St. Joe’s financial strength 5 out of 10. Although the company has issued approximately $124.7 million in new long-term debt over the past three years, it is at a manageable level due to an adequate level of interest coverage. The Altman Z-Score of 3.98 also indicates it is in good standing. The return on invested capital, however, has fallen below the weighted average cost of capital, suggesting the company struggles to create value while growing.

1422217398865481728.png

The company’s profitability scored a 6 out of 10 rating, driven by margins and returns on equity, assets and capital that outperform over half of its competitors. St. Joe also has a moderate Piotroski F-Score of 6 out of 9, which means its operations are stable. Despite recording a loss in operating income over the past three years, the company still has a predictability rank of one out of five stars. According to GuruFocus, companies with this rank return an average of 1.1% annually over a 10-year period.

On top of decent insider buying in recent months, St. Joe also has good guru ownership. In addition to Berkowitz’s Fairholme, which is its largest shareholder by a wide margin,

Mario Gabelli (Trades, Portfolio), Chuck Royce (Trades, Portfolio), Jim Simons (Trades, Portfolio)’ Renaissance Technologies, Paul Tudor Jones (Trades, Portfolio) and Joel Greenblatt (Trades, Portfolio) also have positions in the stock.

Portfolio composition and performance

No other changes were made to the portfolio.

The real estate sector has the largest representation in Fairholme’s $1.15 billion equity portfolio, which is composed of four stocks, at 87.95%. The financial services and basic materials spaces have much smaller allocations.

1422220806603264000.png

The fund also has a position in Imperial Metals Corp. (

TSX:III, Financial) as well as holds preferred shares of both Fannie Mae (FNMAS.PFD) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. (FMCKJ.PFD), which is also known as Freddie Mac.

In his annual letter to shareholders, Berkowitz said the fund returned 46.9% in 2020, outperforming the S&P 500’s return of 18.4%.

Also check out:
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment