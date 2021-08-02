GMO Commentary- Japan Small Value: An Island of Potential in a Sea of Expensive Assets

THE OPPORTUNITY LIES IN VALUE AND SMALL

Small Value stocks have lagged the broad market leaving them attractively priced

JAPAN SMALL VALUE TRADING AT AN UNUSUALLY WIDE DISCOUNT

As of 6/30/2021 | Source: GMO

Price/Scale is based on multiple valuation metrics. Value represents the cheapest half of the market. Small represents the smallest third of the market-by-market capitalization.

The massive snap-back in asset prices around the world has left it increasingly difficult to find attractively priced equities. Fortunately, those willing to look to Japan will find small cap value stocks to be an island of potential in a sea of otherwise expensive equity markets. There are three main drivers of our view: cheapness, improving return on capital (ROC), and alpha.