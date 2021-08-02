Wally Weitz Comments on Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet ( DNB, Financial) collects and provides proprietary data used by businesses to understand the credit risk of their counterparties, a service somewhat analogous to the more familiar credit scores for consumers. Prior management rested upon the laurels of this essential service, and necessary reinvestment was neglected until the business was ultimately sold in 2019. Under new management, led by Chairman Bill Foley and CEO Anthony Jabbour, Dun & Bradstreet has moved quickly to modernize its technology, improve its sales and contracting practices, invest in new data and capabilities that enhance its value to customers, and evaluate potential acquisitions that can boost each of these efforts.

From Wallace Weitz (Trades, Portfolio)'s Hickory Fund second-quarter 2021 letter.