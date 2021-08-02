TriLink BioTechnologies® Extends Global Support of Covid-19 Vaccine Development into APAC Region with the Chula Vaccine Research Center (Chula VRC), Bangkok

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

TriLink BioTechnologies® Extends Global Support of Covid-19 Vaccine Development into APAC Region with the Chula Vaccine Research Center (Chula VRC), Bangkok

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 02, 2021
Article's Main Image

TriLink enables Chula VRC to take its Covid-19 vaccine into a First in Human (FIH) phase 1 clinical trial in Thailand with mRNA manufacturing process development and its proprietary mRNA capping technology, ushering a much-needed vaccine into economically developing countries

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TriLink BioTechnologies (“TriLink”), a Maravai LifeSciences company ( MRVI) and a leader in the production of nucleic acids for research, diagnostics and therapeutics applications, has enabled Chula Vaccine Research Center, at the Faculty of Medicine, Chulalongkorn University (Chula VRC), Bangkok, to deliver an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine that has been approved for an immediate FIH phase 1 clinical trial in Thailand. Building on its successful partnerships in the development of effective mRNA Covid-19 vaccines currently in use worldwide, TriLink was instrumental in the Chula VRC mRNA Covid-19 vaccine’s mRNA manufacturing process development and first clinical batch manufacturing of the drug substance. TriLink will also continue to support manufacturing of the vaccine through the use of its CleanCap® mRNA capping technology for mRNA synthesis.

The ChulaCov19 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine Development Program aims to expand access to an mRNA Covid-19 vaccine in Thailand and other low-to-middle-income countries (LMICs) in Asia. The vaccine is also intended to provide a booster for people who have been vaccinated with other previous vaccines to enhance their protection against both the wild-type virus and new variants.

“TriLink is proud to have collaborated with ChulaVRC on this critical Covid-19 vaccine, and we look forward to continuing to support them through their clinical trials and manufacturing scale up efforts,” said Brian Neel, Chief Operating Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. “We are committed to do our part to bring expanded access to Covid-19 vaccines to populations in need across the globe and continue to develop partnerships across the world in support of this important work.”

Kiat Ruxrungtham, Director, ChulaVRC Covid-19 Vaccine Development Program, stated: “It is our great pleasure to partner with the TriLink team in fighting this pandemic. This collaboration will not only help us combat Covid-19, it will also support our readiness to make vaccines against any new variants of concern or any pandemic to come in a much timelier manner, for LMICs in particular.”

The TriLink-ChulaVRC partnership was made possible through Dr. Drew Weissman, MD, PhD, an infectious disease expert at University of Pennsylvania Medicine and one of the primary researchers responsible for breakthrough components of other mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics being manufactured and used globally.

“Our collaboration with Professor Kiat at Chula VRC is making mRNA vaccine technology accessible to underserved countries in this region to fight the pandemic. This strong partnership will also extend beyond Covid-19 to other needed vaccines, for both infectious diseases and other non-communicable diseases in the near future,” commented Dr. Weissman.

In addition to Chula VRC and its relationships in the United States and EMEA, TriLink is currently in discussions to supply CleanCap and CleanCap mRNA to other organizations within China, Japan and other nations across the Asia-Pacific region who are seeking to develop successful mRNA Covid-19 vaccines.

TriLink’s Brian Neel further added that, “As pioneering manufacturers of GMP-grade mRNA, TriLink has been instrumental in the fight against Covid-19. We stand at the ready with the experience, expertise, and scalable resources to empower partners in every geography. As we extend our services, we believe we can help stem the further impact of this pandemic.”

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a CDMO helping life science leaders and innovators overcome challenges in the synthesis and scale-up of nucleic acids, NTPs and mRNA capping analogs with scale-up expertise and unique mRNA production capabilities, including its proprietary CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. TriLink continues to expand its cGMP and general manufacturing capacity at its new global headquarters to support mRNA, oligonucleotide & plasmid therapeutic, vaccine and diagnostic customers. www.trilinkbiotech.com

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines and support research on human diseases. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis, bioprocess impurity detection and analysis, and protein labeling and detection to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding Chula VRC’s continued use of CleanCap, the expansion of access to mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and their ability to enhance protection against both the wild-type virus and new variants, our ability to develop new partnerships, the ability of our partners to address new pandemics in a timely manner or develop new vaccines to address both infectious disease and other non-communicable diseases in the near future, and our ability to help stem the further impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like “aim,” “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “seek,” “anticipate,” or “could” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation and uncertainties related to the level of demand for our products and services, continued validation of the safety and effectiveness of our technology, new scientific developments and competition from other products. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in greater detail in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, as well as other documents on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements, and therefore you should not rely upon them. These forward-looking statements reflect our current views and we do not undertake to update any of these forward-looking statements to reflect a change in its views or events or circumstances that occur after the date hereof except as required by law.

ti?nf=ODMwMTI5OCM0MzM3MDc3IzIyMDQ1NDk=
568e3137-0cdc-4940-bd66-5f6e375957d7
Contact Information:
Maravai LifeSciences
Media Contact: Sara Michelmore
MacDougall
+1 781-235-3060
[email protected]

Investor Contact: Deb Hart
Maravai LifeSciences
+ 1 858-988-5917
[email protected]

Chula VRC
Kiat Ruxrungtham,
Professor of Medicine,
Chula VRC, Chulalongkorn University,
Bangkok, Thailand
[email protected]

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment