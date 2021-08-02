Analysts See Labcorp With Higher Upside Than Quest

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Subscribe
Free Trial ($399/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Analysts See Labcorp With Higher Upside Than Quest

Both diagnostics companies see a return to more traditional testing

Author's Avatar
Barry Cohen
Aug 02, 2021

Summary

  • Tests for cancer and heart disease on the rise
  • Covid testing will continue to remain part of business
  • Labcorp, Quest shares up 8% in past month
Article's Main Image

Quest Diagnostics (

DGX, Financial) shares are trading near a 52-week high of $143.64 as of the writing of this article, boosted by outstanding revenue growth in the second quarter and an encouraging forecast for the full year. The company has a $17.5 billion market cap.

The company posted a 40% jump in sales to $2.55 billion in the second quarter. It said the gains were the result of patients returning to clinics for screenings for heart disease or cancer. While testing for these conditions had frequently been put on hold due to the pandemic, Quest was able to pick up some of the slack with Covid-19 testing. The company’s quarterly earnings of $3.18 per share beat the Zacks consensus estimate of $2.87, far higher than the EPS of $1.42 per share a year ago.

Fierce Biotech reported that the company thinks its base business will return to normal levels before the end of the year. As a result, it is forecasting revenues of $9.54 billion to $9.79 billion, a small gain from 2020, when sales soared more than 22% from the previous year.

By no means is Quest writing off its Covid testing business - far from it. The company is processing about 1.8 billion tests per day, and Covid diagnostics will be an enduring part of its business, CEO Steve Rusckowski said at last week’s investor day. Moreover, Quest is seeing Covid testing picking up lately due to the more contagious and vaccine-resistant variants sweeping the U.S.

Quest’s growth has been driven in part by strategic partnerships with Hackensack Meridian Health, health care technology company Ro and Anthem, Inc. (

ANTM, Financial). Last year Quest announced that it had completed its acquisition of its joint venture partners’ interests in Mid America Clinical Laboratories, the largest independent clinical laboratory provider in Indiana.

However, despite Quest's strong growth and outlook, there is one other company in the diagnositics space that analyts are even more bullish on, and that's Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (

LH, Financial), aka Labcorp. Labcorp's Covid experience has pretty much mirrored Quest’s.

In terms of recent performance, both Labcorp and Quest's share prices are up about 8% in the past month. Labcorp recently raised its 2021 adjusted profit forecast to the $21.50 to $25 per share range from an earlier forecast of $20 to $24 per share on gains in its diagnostics unit, which provides services such as genetic, pathology and drug monitoring, reported Reuters.

According to CNN Money, analysts see Labcorp as having far greater upside. The 14 analysts providing 12-month price forecasts for Labcorp set a median target of about $327, with a high estimate of $350 and a low estimate of $215. Meanwhile, 13 analysts assigned Quest a median target of $150, with a high estimate of $160 and a low estimate of $135.

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)

Please Login to leave a comment