Tuya Smart Releases an All-In Bluetooth Development Capability

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tuya Smart (NYSE: TUYA) a leading global IoT cloud platform, announced its latest developments of Bluetooth technology.

In terms of Bluetooth protocol, Tuya Smart supports connection approaches such as point-to-point, Bluetooth mesh, and broadcast Bluetooth. Tuya Smart also provides access to major chip platforms and serves a variety of Bluetooth modules. In terms of device access, Tuya Smart provides SDK development, MCU common connection, and SoC development-free solutions so that Bluetooth developers with different product needs can find their own development methods and quickly realize low-cost and efficient development.

"Tuya has been thinking about what Bluetooth developers really need. Based on rich experience in product and project, we find that Bluetooth developers have been looking for a development platform that can provide powerful development capabilities and can connect to a wider hardware ecosystem. To this end, we need to introduce more Bluetooth access protocols and connection approaches," said Fritz Werder, General Manager of Tuya US.

Stronger Development Capability

As a global leading IoT cloud platform, Tuya Smart now provides one-stop AI-IoT PaaS solutions. In the field of Bluetooth application, Tuya offers more than 150 zero-code development solutions, helping developers create mass-market Bluetooth products in 15 minutes without R&D investment. In addition, Tuya provides over 500 low-code development solutions so that developers can focus on the R&D of product features. Developers need only define their product features on the Tuya IoT development platform, which will automatically generate MCU code for them. The ready-to-use communication and protocol analysis architecture can be directly added to the original MCU, and work in conjunction with Tuya Smart's Bluetooth cloud module for highly efficient development of smart products.

Apart from significantly reducing development costs, the All-In Bluetooth development capability of Tuya Smart can also effectively reduce energy consumption and utility bills for users. For many developers, to reduce the power consumption of IoT devices, chips need to be replaced with energy-efficient models. However, the All-In Bluetooth capability of Tuya Smart can greatly reduce the power consumption of devices without replacing chips or impacting product performance. Taking the smart Bluetooth temperature and humidity meters as an example, Tuya configures low-power link mode through the Bluetooth LE, Beacon dual-protocol, and App, which can reduce the power consumption of this type of product by at least 30%.

In addition to the decrease in power consumption and cost, device connection stability is a very important feature in commercial scenarios with large-scale use of Bluetooth. If stability cannot be guaranteed, it will easily lead to serious collision and packet loss, which may cause false offline and other problems.

Tuya Smart has invested in Bluetooth optimization to improve stability. In order to solve the problem of false offline, Tuya Smart has adopted a heartbeat strategy for optimization. This approach dynamically and flexibly adjusts the Bluetooth mesh gateway as per network size to make it quickly and accurately detect the online and offline status of devices. As to network channel congestion, Tuya optimizes the frequency and timing of message forwarding in Bluetooth mesh to ensure normal operation of the device and improve the fast control of the device. All the Bluetooth connection optimization for high-density applications greatly enhances the core competitiveness of Tuya's All-In development capability in smart commercial lighting, energy, and other industries.

The release of Tuya Smart All-In Bluetooth development capability lays a solid foundation for Bluetooth technology innovation and large-scale commercial application, and helps more developers realize the potential of the Bluetooth market and jointly seize the opportunity of the "blue market." It is foreseeable that with the continuous growth of global Bluetooth shipment, as a key link, the rapid development of smart devices will also provide more opportunities for traditional Bluetooth developers to "overtake in the corner" in the field of smart products and to explore more possibilities.

