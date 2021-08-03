Radware and INAP Deepen Partnership to Provide Cloud Web Application Security and DDoS Protection to Enterprises Worldwide

MAHWAH, N.J. and RESTON, Va, Aug. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radware® ( RDWR), a leading provider of cyber security and application delivery solutions, and INAP, a Radware premier partner and a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, today announced an expanded partnership. Working together, INAP plans to deploy Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services to organizations worldwide.



As an addition to INAP’s existing best-in-class suite of security offerings, Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services will expand INAP’s portfolio to meet rigorous cyber security requirements. The combined offering is designed to support a wide range of industries, including ad tech, healthcare, healthcare tech, entertainment and gaming, financial services, SaaS, ISF and more.

According to Radware’s Q2 DDoS Attack Report, the average blocked volume per company increased 40% in the second quarter of 2021 compared to the same period in 2020. In the second quarter of 2021, technology, healthcare and finance were among the most targeted industries, while retail, gaming and telecom blocked the highest attack volumes.

“With the rapid shift to the cloud and growing number of sophisticated cyberattacks, INAP has expanded its Radware cloud security solutions to offer customers even more service availability and application security to grow and safeguard their businesses,” said Bob Simpson, vice president of Radware’s North American business. “INAP’s hybrid infrastructures combined with our cloud security and DDoS mitigation expertise provides customers 24X7 access to trusted online services that they can rely on for enterprise-grade protection.”

“The acceleration of digital transformation by businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic and the proliferation of cryptocurrency has increased the threat landscape that companies face,” said Jennifer Curry, INAP’s executive vice president of technology and product. “The threats are more sophisticated, and our partnership with Radware provides our customers with a best-in-class suite of advanced network defense services.”

Radware’s Cloud DDoS Protection Services offers accurate detection and real-time protection against today’s most dynamic and damaging DDoS threats. Radware’s Cloud WAF Service provides continuously adaptive web application security protection. Based on Radware’s ICSA Labs certified, market-leading web application firewall, it provides full coverage of OWASP Top-10 threats and automatically adapts protections to evolving threats and protected assets. These solutions, paired with INAP’s hybrid portfolio, will meet INAP’s customers’ rigorous cyber security requirements.

About Radware

Radware® ( RDWR), is a global leader of cyber security and application delivery solutions for physical, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its award-winning solutions portfolio secures the digital experience by providing infrastructure, application, and corporate IT protection and availability services to enterprises globally. Radware’s solutions empower enterprise and carrier customers worldwide to adapt to market challenges quickly, maintain business continuity and achieve maximum productivity while keeping costs down. For more information, please visit www.radware.com.

Radware encourages you to join our community and follow us on: Facebook, LinkedIn, Radware Blog, Twitter, YouTube, and Radware Mobile for iOS and Android.

©2021 Radware Ltd. All rights reserved. Any Radware products and solutions mentioned in this press release are protected by trademarks, patents and pending patent applications of Radware in the U.S. and other countries. For more details, please see: https://www.radware.com/LegalNotice/. All other trademarks and names are property of their respective owners.

Radware believes the information in this document is accurate in all material respects as of its publication date. However, the information is provided without any express, statutory, or implied warranties and is subject to change without notice.

The contents of any website or hyperlinks mentioned in this press release are for informational purposes and the contents thereof are not part of this press release.

About INAP

Internap Holding LLC (INAP) is a global provider of performance-driven, secure hybrid infrastructure solutions, enabling technology leaders to simplify their cloud journeys and accelerate innovation. INAP’s expansive suite of multi-platform cloud, modern data center, optimized network and intelligent managed services solutions help businesses flexibly and reliably move workloads to the right destination at the right time—reducing risk and maximizing value. For more information, visit www.inap.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements made herein that are not statements of historical fact, including statements about Radware’s plans, outlook, beliefs or opinions, are forward-looking statements. Generally, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “estimates,” “plans,” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could.” For example, when we say that Radware’s Cloud WAF and DDoS Protection Services will expand INAP’s portfolio to meet rigorous cyber security requirements, we are using a forward-looking statement. Because such statements deal with future events, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties, and actual results, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, could differ materially from Radware’s current forecasts and estimates. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of global economic conditions and volatility of the market for our products; natural disasters and public health crises, such as the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic; our ability to expand our operations effectively; timely availability and customer acceptance of our new and existing solutions; risks and uncertainties relating to acquisitions or other investments; the impact of economic and political uncertainties and weaknesses in various regions of the world, including the commencement or escalation of hostilities or acts of terrorism; intense competition in the market for cyber security and application delivery solutions and in our industry in general, and changes in the competitive landscape; changes in government regulation; outages, interruptions or delays in hosting services or our internal network system; compliance with open source and third-party licenses; the risk that our intangible assets or goodwill may become impaired; our dependence on independent distributors to sell our products; long sales cycles for our solutions; changes in foreign currency exchange rates; undetected defects or errors in our products or a failure of our products to protect against malicious attacks; the availability of components and manufacturing capacity; the ability of vendors to provide our hardware platforms and components for our main accessories; our ability to protect our proprietary technology; intellectual property infringement claims made by third parties; changes in tax laws; our ability to realize our investment objectives for our cash and liquid investments; our ability to attract, train and retain highly qualified personnel; and other factors and risks over which we may have little or no control. This list is intended to identify only certain of the principal factors that could cause actual results to differ. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Radware, refer to Radware’s Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the other risk factors discussed from time to time by Radware in reports filed with, or furnished to, the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and, except as required by applicable law, Radware undertakes no commitment to revise or update any forward-looking statement in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date any such statement is made. Radware’s public filings are available from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or may be obtained on Radware’s website at www.radware.com.

Media Contacts:

Kevin Goodman

[email protected]

Gerri Dyrek

[email protected]