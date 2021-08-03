Logo
FOX Unveils Extensive Broadcast Schedule For XFC 45/YoungGuns 3

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021

DESTIN, Fla., Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --The FOX family of networks has unveiled its extensive broadcast schedule for Xtreme Fighting Championships' (OTC:DKMR) XFC 45 and YoungGuns 3, which take place Friday, Aug. 6 at The DeltaPlex Arena in Grand Rapids, MI.

XFC 45 will air LIVE on FOX Sports 2, the FOX Sports App and the FOX Now app on Friday, Aug. 6 (10 pm ET - 1 am ET).

YoungGuns 3, which takes place directly before XFC 45 on Friday, Aug. 6, will air via tape-delay on FOX Sports 2 directly after the live XFC 45 broadcast (1 am ET to 3 pm ET).

The Linear Premiere of XFC 45 on FOX Deportes will air Monday, Aug. 9 at 8 pm ET. The Linear Premiere of YoungGuns 3 will air on Friday, Aug. 13 (time to be announced).

Additionally, to help whet the appetite of viewers around the United States, FOX Sports 2 will re-air XFC 44 on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 12 am ET. Fox Deportes will also re-air XFC 44 on Friday, Aug. 6 (2pm ET).

XFC President Myron Molotky: "We couldn't ask for a better broadcast partner than the FOX family of networks. Together we're delivering the most highly anticipated event in XFC history."

XFC CEO Steve Smith: "The XFC is very excited to deliver another can't-miss event on the FOX family of networks, and once again give our athletes such a large platform to perform and compete."

About XFC

Xtreme Fighting Championships, Inc. (formerly Duke Mountain Resources, Inc.) is the first publicly traded premier international mixed martial arts ("MMA") organization with offices throughout the United States and South America, trading under the ticker symbol DKMR. Xtreme Fighting Championships ("XFC") is now partnered with the FOX family of networks in the United States, and has previously been carried on some of the largest open television broadcasters in Latin America - Rede TV! as well as HBO, ESPN, NBC Sports Network, Telemundo Universo, Esportes Interativo, Terra TV (the largest internet portal in the world), and UOL - the largest internet portal in Latin America, and premium cable & satellite television network. The XFC has had over 185 exclusively signed fighters, representing over 35+ countries worldwide with even more growth expected. Boasting the signing of The Next Generation of Male & Female Superstars, the XFC is known for entertaining fans with the most action packed MMA events both on television and in stadium venues. The Next Generation of MMA.

Media Contact:
Ed Kapp
[email protected]

SOURCE Xtreme Fighting Championships

