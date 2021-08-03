Logo
Megaport Announces Megaport PartnerVantage, A New Partner Program Designed to Make NaaS Connectivity Easy

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 03, 2021
Article's Main Image

Megaport PartnerVantage (MPV) will empower value-added distributors, managed services providers, systems integrators, data centre operators, agents, and other partners to accelerate and capture cloud connectivity opportunities.

PR Newswire

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 3, 2021

BRISBANE, Australia, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Megaport Limited (ASX: MP1) ("Megaport"), the leading global Network as a Service (NaaS) provider, today announces the development of Megaport PartnerVantage – a new partner program designed to help data centre operators, managed service providers, value added resellers, systems integrators, agents, and other technology providers easily deliver Network as a Service (NaaS) connectivity to accelerate the digital transformation of their customers.

Megaport_Logo.jpg

Megaport PartnerVantage will make it easy for partners to add NaaS solutions such as cloud connectivity, virtual routing, and edge networking to their portfolio of offerings so they can increase revenue and drive customer success. The program will provide a comprehensive suite of tools and resources that will enable Megaport's valued partners to manage all of their customer engagements, from quotation to provisioning and invoicing, from a single pane of glass. Megaport PartnerVantage is designed to reduce friction in the partner sales process, freeing them to focus on delivering strategic value to their customers.

Megaport PartnerVantage will include the following partner resources:

  • VantageHub: a Partner Relationship Management (PRM) platform that acts as a single, integrated portal that will provide all the resources partners need to drive and manage their Megaport customer engagements.
  • VantageTransact: a partner transactional portal that will enable on-demand self-provisioning and management of Megaport services for customers.
  • VantageFunds: financial incentives that will help partners view and manage the rewards they're earning, including front-end discounts, commissions, and marketing development funds (MDF).
  • VantageSelling: dedicated sales support with assigned Partner Account Managers and Partner Solutions Architects.
  • VantageLearn: on-demand training modules that will provide flexible learning courses to increase partner sales, technical, and support capabilities.
  • VantageMarketing: partner marketing support including co-branded toolkits, campaigns, battlecards, and other marketing materials that will help partners drive demand.

Megaport PartnerVantage will offer two tiers, Prestige and Preferred, with different levels of financial, training, and marketing requirements that will drive increasing levels of financial incentives and additional selling and marketing resources. The program is designed to help partners deliver long-term customer success in their digital transformation and cloud initiatives.

"We value our relationship with Megaport and look forward to continuing our work together in providing best-in-class connectivity solutions to address the complex digital transformation challenges of our customers," said Paul Comito, CEO, Securiton Technologies. "With our participation in Megaport PartnerVantage, we're empowering customers to innovate with modernized, agile networking at its foundation."

"We have partnered closely with Megaport since delivering Service Exchange together in 2016 and look forward to continuing our collaboration in providing flexible, open connectivity solutions to address the complex digital transformation challenges of our enterprise customers," said Digital Realty Chief Technology Officer Chris Sharp. "We share a common vision of the power of open interconnection for unlocking trapped value in digital business, as we partner to build the industry's largest open fabric of fabrics. Our participation in Megaport PartnerVantage will further enable connected data communities around the world to innovate upon a foundation of modernized, agile interconnection."

"Our partners are vital to our business, our customers' success, and our long-term growth goals," said Rodney Foreman, Chief Revenue Officer, Megaport. "Megaport PartnerVantage represents a significant milestone in delivering on our promise to our partners to help drive their long-term growth. Reducing the time and complexity of connecting to cloud and service endpoints accelerates digital transformation initiatives and increases revenue opportunities for both our partners and our customers. We worked closely with our partners on the development of this program to ensure PartnerVantage will help them achieve their goals while making it simple to work with Megaport. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them to help drive their success."

For more information about Megaport PartnerVantage, please visit megaport.com/partners.

About Megaport

Megaport is a leading provider of Network as a Service (NaaS) solutions. The company's global Software Defined Network (SDN) helps businesses rapidly connect their network to services via an easy-to-use portal or our open API. Megaport offers agile networking capabilities that reduce operating costs and increase speed to market compared to traditional networking solutions. Megaport partners with the world's top cloud service providers, including AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud, as well as the largest data centre operators, systems integrators and managed service providers in the world. Megaport is an ISO/IEC 27001-certified company.

favicon.png?sn=CN62586&sd=2021-08-03 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/megaport-announces-megaport-partnervantage-a-new-partner-program-designed-to-make-naas-connectivity-easy-301346607.html

SOURCE Megaport

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN62586&Transmission_Id=202108030700PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN62586&DateId=20210803
