Garmin's new Apollo Series amplifiers offer a boost for boaters with Fusion audio systems

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), the world’s largest1 and most innovative marine electronics manufacturer, today announced the Apollo%26trade%3B+Series+amplifiers from Fusion® Entertainment, a Garmin brand, delivering the best performance and most power for boats equipped with Fusion Digital Signal Processing (DSP)-enabled stereos and Fusion speakers2. Designed exclusively for Fusion marine entertainment systems, the new Apollo Series enhance audio clarity and reduce distortion for a superior onboard entertainment experience.

“With Apollo Series amplifiers on board, boaters can play their favorite songs louder and cleaner than ever before, even when cutting through the waves at full throttle,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “By offering an innovative amplifier range specifically designed for Fusion systems, boaters can expect to have the same quality of sound performance found in high-end home audio systems while out on their boats.”

Amplify the moment with more power and better audio

Thanks to 150 W RMS per channel3, High Power Mode3 and reduced Total Harmonic Distortion (THD), Apollo Series amplifiers deliver clearer audio on the water and optimize audio reproduction for each individual zone on board. To protect Fusion marine entertainment systems on board, Apollo Series amplifiers also feature Multiple Protection Modes and ignition protection.

Simple installation and set up

With in-the-box mounting brackets and Easy Tune functionality, the installation and set up process has never been quicker or simpler. Using a wireless Fusion-Link™ connection, fine-tuning and adjusting complex audio settings for marine entertainment systems is no longer a problem that requires the help of outside audio experts. By simply selecting the relevant DSP audio profiles in the Fusion-Link+app, boaters can sync and tune their Apollo Series amplifiers for optimized audio reproduction, right from their mobile device.

Built to last

Featuring Fusion’s signature True-Marine design and 3-year warranty, the Apollo Series amplifiers are built to last season after season with protection against harsh marine environments – such as salt fog, water and UV – enclosed in a slick, white powder-coated aluminum casing that provides a modern aesthetic to any boat.

In addition to 1-, 4-, 6- and 8-channel options, the Apollo Series also offers a 2-channel Apollo zone amplifier to target and make use of zones not being amplified on board. The Apollo zone amplifier is available with 12V and 24V compatibility and features a compact design that fits anywhere around the boat.

The Apollo Series amplifiers are available now with suggested retail prices ranging from $179.99 to $949.99. For more information about the Apollo Series amplifiers and their seamless integration with Garmin marine electronics, visit www.garmin.com%2Ffusionaudioentertainment.

