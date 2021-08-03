Accenture Named a Leader in 'Salesforce Consulting Partners' Report by Independent Research Firm

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader among Salesforce consulting providers in “The+Forrester+Wave%26trade%3B%3A+Salesforce+Consulting+Partners%2C+Q2+2021” report. Accenture received top scores in the “Current Offering” and “Market Presence” categories.

According to the report, “Accenture is Salesforce’s largest partner, with more than 20,000 practitioners working on Salesforce projects and with deep experience across all major Salesforce Clouds.” It also notes, “Accenture stands out for its scale and ability to tackle complex transformation work,” and that “the provider has unparalleled breadth and depth of capabilities spanning technology, design, consulting, long-term operations, and skills, not only with Salesforce but also with the Salesforce ecosystem.”

“Driven by the power of customer data, we are committed to working with Salesforce to reimagine human experiences that reignite growth and help accelerate the path to value for our clients,” said Yusuf Tayob, senior managing director, Accenture Salesforce Business Group. “We believe this recognition by Forrester reflects our differentiated capabilities, the strength of our talented people to deliver transformation with trust and speed, and our dedication to helping our clients solve their most complex challenges.”

The report evaluated Accenture and 12 other Salesforce service providers across 23 criteria including global resources; capabilities for specific Salesforce clouds such as Sales Cloud and Industry Clouds; capabilities for specific types of services including consulting; and ongoing support, and people and culture, with an emphasis on diversity and corporate social responsibility. Also examined were vision, execution and innovation roadmaps, number of clients, large enterprise projects, and Salesforce revenue.

Accenture has completed over 1,400 Salesforce implementations for more than 1,100 global enterprises across all industries, driving some of Salesforce’s largest transformational projects. For more information on the Accenture and Salesforce relationship, visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.accenture.com%2Fsalesforce

